Weekly Roundup: 12 Finance Press Releases You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including America's leading private landowners, the latest C-level executive surveys and California wildfire relief efforts.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Finance Press Release Roundup, Jan. 13-17, 2025.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a finance press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

California Wildfire Relief

As California prepares for the financial aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, banks and Fortune 500 companies are stepping up to support restoration efforts. Here are a few examples seen on PR Newswire this week:

California Bank & Trust announced it will donate $100,000 to organizations providing resources and relief to those impacted by the wildfires.

announced it will donate to organizations providing resources and relief to those impacted by the wildfires. CU SoCal pledged $1.25 million in interest-free loans and a $10,000 donation to CU Aid, a fund dedicated to helping credit unions, their employees, and their communities during times of crisis.

pledged in interest-free loans and a donation to CU Aid, a fund dedicated to helping credit unions, their employees, and their communities during times of crisis. Lowe's pledged $2 million to assist first responders and nonprofits that are responding to critical needs like supporting evacuations, emergency shelter and distributing urgently needed supplies like water, N95 masks, air purifiers, ash sifters and storage.

pledged to assist first responders and nonprofits that are responding to critical needs like supporting evacuations, emergency shelter and distributing urgently needed supplies like water, N95 masks, air purifiers, ash sifters and storage. Royal Bank of Canada , together with City National Bank, announced they are donating US$3 million to support victims of the wildfires in Southern California .

, together with City National Bank, announced they are donating to support victims of the wildfires in . Honda doubled its previously announced $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross – bringing the total to $1 million to support the tens of thousands of people impacted by the wildfires.

Read more press releases related to severe weather , including the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire