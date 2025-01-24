Weekly Roundup: 14 Health Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Jan 24, 2025, 06:32 ET
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire, including FDA approval of SPRAVATO®, a national diabetes awareness campaign and Abbvie's acquisition of Nimble Therapeutics.
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- SPRAVATO® (esketamine) approved in the U.S. as the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression
This approval, which was granted following FDA Priority Review, is supported by positive results from the randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled study in which SPRAVATO® alone showed a rapid and superior improvement in depressive symptoms compared to placebo as early as 24 hours.
- Handwashing is Best Defense Against Spread of Norovirus
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which typically helps prevent many viruses, does not work well against the norovirus. Hand sanitizers' main ingredient – a form of alcohol – is not capable of degrading norovirus' tough exterior.
- National Blood Clot Alliance Addresses Health Disparities Through First-Ever B.L.A.C.K. Church Bus Tour
The tour aims to address critical health disparities by partnering with trusted local churches to deliver lifesaving blood clot education and awareness directly to Black communities.
- AbbVie Completes Acquisition of Nimble Therapeutics
"With the acquisition now complete, we are excited to expand our immunology pipeline to include Nimble's novel oral peptide assets and look forward to integrating this proprietary technology into our R&D capabilities," said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., senior vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie.
- Inflammatix Receives FDA Clearance for First-in-Class TriVerity™ Test
TriVerity™, the first and only molecular blood test that can both identify bacterial and viral infections and assess need for critical care, is expected to enable timely and confident decision-making for emergency departments.
- The American Diabetes Association and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announce National Collaboration to Provide Life-Saving Hypoglycemia Education and Awareness
The ADA, with support from Xeris, seeks to rectify the low rates of appropriate glucagon prescriptions by developing education materials and training resources for health care professionals and people living with diabetes.
- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology Launches Pediatric & Maternal Clinical Pharmacology Community
This new Community is committed to promoting the principles of clinical pharmacology within pediatric and maternal healthcare teams, educating healthcare professionals and the public and aligning US practices with global pediatric and maternal clinical pharmacology agendas.
- University of Melbourne and SMART Technologies partner in groundbreaking global research on technology supports for neurodivergent learners
The research identified 36 actionable recommendations tailored for education leaders and teachers. These insights provide a roadmap for implementing technology and designing inclusive spaces that support diverse student needs.
- Iris Telehealth Acquires innovaTel to Expand Telepsychiatry Services
The acquisition highlights Iris Telehealth's commitment to expanding access to high-quality telepsychiatry services and addressing the growing demand for behavioral health support across diverse patient populations.
- Inspira™ Technologies Prepares its First Life-Support Systems for Deployment at a Leading U.S. Hospital
The delivered INSPIRA™ ART100 cardiopulmonary bypass systems will be distributed to sales targets across hospitals on the U.S. east coast and distributed to a cardiothoracic surgery division at a leading New York hospital.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, Texas Children's Global HOPE, & Baylor College of Medicine Global Health Launch Program to Combat Sickle Cell Disease in Sub-Saharan Africa
The initiative, in partnership with the Africa CDC, is part of a phased approach for a broader pan-African program. With a focus on building local healthcare capacity, the program will integrate three essential lifesaving SCD interventions into primary care services.
- From Failing Grades to Straight A's The ALS Association Releases State Advocacy Report Cards
These report cards highlight critical opportunities for improvement while recognizing the states leading the way in enacting legislation that benefits people living with ALS. "By working together, we can ensure that all people living with ALS have access to the care and support they need," said Alex Meixner, VP of state policy at the ALS Association.
- Nearly Half of Americans Plan to Drink Less Alcohol in 2025, Up 44% From 2023, According to NCSolutions
In 2025, 30% of Americans say they are taking part in Dry January, the annual challenge to abstain from alcohol – a 36% increase from 2024.
- Inhibrx Biosciences Announces Preliminary Data from the Phase 1 Trial of ozekibart (INBRX-109) for the Treatment of Colorectal Cancer
"We believe these interim results underscore the potential of ozekibart to provide meaningful clinical benefit for patients with advanced solid tumors, even in heavily pretreated populations," commented Josep Garcia, Chief Clinical Development Officer at Inhibrx.
SOURCE PR Newswire
