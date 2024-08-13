Wego Joins UATP Network, Enhancing Supplier Relationships in MENA Region

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP, the global payment network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes and expand their payment capabilities, today announced a new strategic partnership with Book on Wego (BOW), Wego's premier Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform.

Through this partnership, BOW will extend the benefits of Wego's global footprint to a broader range of airlines and travel suppliers, ensuring seamless and secure transactions worldwide, thereby increasing efficiency.

"We are committed to helping companies navigate the complexities of travel as well as contributing to the growth and development of the tourism industry," said Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer of Wego. "Being part of the UATP Network helps us boost supplier acceptance while lowering the cost of travel supplier payments across the entire value chain."

As a UATP Issuer, BOW will open doors to more airlines and travel partners from outside the MENA region, making them accessible to MENA travelers. Thanks to UATP's streamlined payment solutions, BOW can seamlessly connect with their global network of suppliers. By blending their extensive expertise and robust payments network with a modern, agile delivery model, UATP is empowering the travel industry to reach new heights.

"Collaboration across the airline industry is what supports the continued growth across the entire MENA region. We are eager to work with our trusted partner Wego to leverage the extensive benefits of being part of the UATP Network," said Karime Makhlouf, Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Jordanian Airlines.

With a user-friendly interface and an extensive network of travel partners including major airlines and leading hotel chains, BOW ensures that travelers can easily compare prices, and make informed decisions for their trips.

"Wego continues to expand its impact as a travel technology leader. Becoming a UATP Issuer helps enhance supplier relations and boost spending power. By leveraging the power of the UATP Network, BOW can create cost efficiencies and drive more value for its travel partners," said UATP President and CEO Ralph Kaiser.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is the global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. UATP One provides full-service payment processing with a single platform integration to reduce complexity and risk and increase and simplify payment acceptance. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payments experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA ); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas Aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Link Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDQAQ: UAL) and WestJet. AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About 'Book on Wego'

'Book on Wego' (BOW) is Wego's premier Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform, designed to offer travelers an effortless and comprehensive booking experience. As part of Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), 'Book on Wego' leverages cutting-edge technology with an extensive network of travel partners to provide users with the best deals on flights and hotels.

