Weichai empowers local development through technical public welfare

As a global enterprise, Weichai not only delivers high-value products to its customers but also addresses the needs of local clients through "technical public welfare," thereby becoming a builder of local capabilities and a contributor to community development.

Powered by robust Weichai engines, Shacman heavy-duty trucks serve as the backbone of logistics and transportation on Kazakhstan's main routes. Weichai, in collaboration with Shacman, launched the "ONE FAMILY ONE TRIP" campaign. The Weichai service team visited multiple cities to understand the needs and difficulties of customers in their actual operations, donating over 3,000 maintenance filter elements and providing professional maintenance advice.

A true partnership is one that teaches you how to become stronger. At a customer site in Indonesia, the Weichai team did not stop at equipment delivery. Instead, they chose to work alongside the customer's service team, providing pro bono training on engine maintenance to enhance their learning and service capabilities for Weichai engines. In Argentina, Weichai offered free engine repair and maintenance training to agricultural machinery customers and donated maintenance filter elements. By sharing expertise, Weichai improved the operational and maintenance skills of local agricultural machinery operators, fostering strong connections with the local community and its customers.

In its cooperation with customers, Weichai has always practiced the "We are One" philosophy, making technology human-centric, ensuring development benefits the local community, and achieving technological empathy that transcends mountains and seas.

