From "Industrial Blue" to "Caring Pink": Weichai's exceptionally warm human touch

News provided by

Weichai

Mar 08, 2026, 00:38 ET

WEIFANG, China, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The figures on a financial statement are often not the sole measure of whether a company has truly integrated into the local community. Through a series of practical and sustainable public welfare projects, Weichai is demonstrating its humanistic care that extends beyond business to the local community.

Continue Reading
1
1

In France, Weichai's subsidiary Baudouin embraced Breast Cancer Awareness Month by repainting its blue engines pink and initiating a fundraising campaign. For each pink engine sold, the company donates €500 to the Curie Institute, a world-renowned cancer research organization, to support clinical research and the development of new therapies for breast cancer. By blending cold, industrial products with warm, life-affirming care, Weichai has pragmatically yet uniquely infused a touch of French romance, transforming its 'engines' into 'engines of love' that fuel hope and vitality.

In Germany, Weichai's subsidiary LHY has integrated public welfare into its daily corporate culture, regularly holding charity raffles and fundraising events to encourage employee participation, with all proceeds donated to local charities. In 2023, the funds were used to support hospice care in Aschaffenburg, providing warm companionship at the end of life. In 2024, the focus shifted to mental health services, supporting the telephone counseling work in the Lower Main region. This choice of charitable focus precisely addresses the most pressing health issues currently concerning German society.

As an international enterprise, Weichai embraces the "We are One" philosophy, embedding humanistic care into every aspect of its global expansion and bringing a positive impact to local communities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928612/1.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

From supporting children's growth to caring for the elderly, Weichai empowers more people to achieve their dreams

From supporting children's growth to caring for the elderly, Weichai empowers more people to achieve their dreams

For children, the challenges on their educational journey lie not only in the lack of a pen in their schoolbags but also in the vulnerability of...
From supporting children's growth to caring for the elderly, Weichai empowers more people to achieve their dreams

From supporting children's growth to caring for the elderly, Weichai empowers more people to achieve their dreams

For children, the challenges on their educational journey lie not only in the lack of a pen in their schoolbags but also in the vulnerability of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Trucking and Road Transportation

Trucking and Road Transportation

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Machinery

Machinery

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics