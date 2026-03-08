From supporting children's growth to caring for the elderly, Weichai empowers more people to achieve their dreams

WEIFANG, China, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For children, the challenges on their educational journey lie not only in the lack of a pen in their schoolbags but also in the vulnerability of their school environment. As a multinational industrial group, Weichai precisely addresses the difficulties faced by local community schools, supporting children's dreams of changing their destiny.

In the coastal areas of Maharashtra, India, Weichai launched an educational support initiative, distributing school supply kits to 325 students from fishing families and upgrading the sanitation facilities of local community schools to create a healthy and livable environment for the children. Weichai also comprehensively renovated and upgraded the sanitation facilities at Shri Bhanoba Vidyalay in the Koli community of Pune, India, creating a healthier and more pleasant campus environment for students.

In Türkiye, the charitable focus transitions from the "future" to the "past." Weichai's local company visited a public nursing home in Istanbul, delivering urgently needed supplies such as diapers, hospital beds, and bandages to 258 elderly residents facing difficulties, including those who are unsupported, disabled, or handicapped. This initiative effectively improved their living and care conditions, earning high recognition from the local community for this heartwarming action.

As a global enterprise, Weichai embraces the "We are One" philosophy at its core, addressing universal human emotional needs—be it providing a child with a fresh start or ensuring an elder lives with dignity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928607/2.jpg