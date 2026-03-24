Weightlifter Dylan Cooper to Compete in the Enhanced Games

Jr. Pan American Games Bronze Medalist Deepens Field

Will Participate in Enhanced Medical Program Independent of Clinical Trial

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and direct-to-consumer products company today announced that weightlifter Dylan Cooper has signed to compete at the Enhanced Games on May 24th in Las Vegas. Cooper, 29 successfully performed in the international weightlifting landscape after transitioning from CrossFit. Cooper competed for Team USA and was a two-time bronze medalist at the Junior Pan American Championships in 2015-2016 and placed eighth in the world at the IWF Junior World Championships in 2017. He was also a two-time junior National Champion competing in the 94 and 105 kilogram weight classes.

"Dylan is a powerful athlete who has enjoyed growing success as an international level weightlifter," said Rick Adams, Chief Sporting Officer for the Enhanced Games. "We're excited to have him in the field and believe his addition only adds to the competition level and excitement we'll witness in May."

Cooper will participate in the Enhanced medical program independently in adherence to the rules outlined under the competition's charter. He will not be part of Enhanced's ongoing clinical trial study group currently training in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cooper will train and enhance with licensed medical supervision from the United States.

About Enhanced Business Combination Agreement

On November 26, 2025 Enhanced Ltd ("Enhanced" or the "Company") announced it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with A Paradise Acquisition Corp. ("A Paradise") (NASDAQ: APAD), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with the intent to bring its global sports business to the U.S. public markets. The transaction is pending regulatory review by the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). On February 12, 2026 A Paradise and Enhanced jointly announced an update with the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with their previously announced proposed business combination.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced, is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games

[email protected]

Manny Cedeno

Berk Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced