Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Attorneys Named Among 2021's Best Lawyers in America

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that firm founder Bari Z. Weinberger and Robyn Howlett, a managing partner at the firm, have been named to the 2021 Best Lawyers in America® list, one of the legal profession's oldest and most respected peer-reviewed honors.

"Robyn and I are delighted to receive this incredibly meaningful recognition. It's a great honor to know that our work for our family law clients is held in such high regard by our esteemed peers in the New Jersey legal community," said Bari Weinberger.

Best Lawyers In America 2021 Best Lawyers In America Award

Ms. Weinberger is the founder of New Jersey's largest law firm dedicated to divorce and family law matters and is Certified in Matrimonial Law by the New Jersey Supreme Court, a distinction achieved by fewer than 2% of all attorneys statewide.

As a widely regarded family law expert, Ms. Weinberger's exceptional skill and dedication in advocating for her clients is routinely recognized and praised. Among her accolades, she has been named a Best Lawyer for Families by NJ Family magazine, NJ Law Journal Top Women in the Law, and New Jersey Super Lawyer, an honor she has received for numerous years. Outside the courtroom, This is Ms. Weinberger second consecutive inclusion on the Best Lawyers in America list. Ms. Weinberger is a published author and in demand media commentator on divorce and family law matters.

Robyn Howlett is a managing partner with Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group and is also designated by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Certified Matrimonial Attorney. Ms. Howlett is a family law expert specially trained in collaborative divorce, which enables her clients to avoid litigation through a non-adversarial settlement process. Ms. Howlett has been named by the American Institute of Legal Counsel as one of the 10 Best Client Satisfaction for Family Law in New Jersey and has been selected as a New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Star for multiple years.

"Robyn is a star attorney and her leadership and dedication to her clients shines through. She fights for what's right with intelligence and skill, and with a keen eye towards swiftly bringing her clients and their children to a better place. I am thrilled to see her named to the Best Lawyers list," expressed Ms. Weinberger.

The annual Best Lawyers in America lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation with over 83,000 industry leading lawyers eligible to vote on the legal abilities of nominated lawyers. Lists and peer reviews are based on specific practice areas.

"The best part of this achievement is that it's truly a reflection of the legal mastery and knowledge our team of attorneys freely share with each other. We all help each other in delivering our clients the very best in care. It's wonderful to have this recognized," Ms. Weinberger confirms.

About Bari Weinberger

Bari Zell Weinberger, Esq. is an award-winning family law expert and founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, New Jersey's largest divorce and family law firm, with locations in Bergen, Burlington, Monmouth, Morris, Somerset and Union Counties. Bari has carefully selected a high-performing team of family law attorneys, completely dedicated to safeguarding and protecting their clients' futures. Ms. Weinberger is a certified matrimonial attorney and experienced family law mediator. She is also a published author and frequent media contributor on divorce and family law for both local and national audiences.

Media contact:

Bari Weinberger

[email protected]

(888) 888-0919

SOURCE Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

Related Links

https://www.weinbergerlawgroup.com/

