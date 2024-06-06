Welch's Announces 2025 Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Waltham, Massachusetts

Move marks Boston suburb's largest corporate headquarters office relocation in 2024

CONCORD, Mass., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's, an iconic leader in the fruit-based food and beverage industry renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, is thrilled to announce its relocation to Waltham, Massachusetts slated for 2025.

Having a headquarters presence in Concord for the last 40+ years, Welch's worked closely with Cushman & Wakefield to identify office spaces that met the needs of enhancing operational efficiency and while also fostering an environment conducive to innovation and growth. Positioned within the city of Waltham, the new Welch's Headquarters will be located at Reservoir Place at 1601 Trapelo Road, a building owned by BXP.

Welch's Waltham Headquarters will consist of 60,000 square feet of office and lab space, representing the largest office relocation in the Boston suburbs in 2024. Reservoir Place sits directly on US 95, offering easy accessibility for employees and high visibility to the more than 350,000 cars that pass daily. The decision to move to Waltham underscores Welch's commitment to creating a workspace that not only meets the evolving needs of its employees but also helps attract top talent and brings Welch's new bold and vibrant branding to life.

"Welch's is at a pivotal point in our journey where we are driven by ambitious growth and innovation goals as an organization," said Trevor Bynum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Welch's and National Grape Cooperative. "Moving into this new space in the thriving business community of Waltham will offer unparalleled opportunities for our company and workforce and better position us to reach our desired state."

"BXP is thrilled to welcome Welch's and their associates to Reservoir Place located in BXP's Urban Edge business district in Waltham," said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President for BXP's Boston region. "Welch's commitment to quality and family are an ideal match for Waltham's robust community of diverse and innovative businesses, families, and philanthropic organizations. We look forward to being the home of Welch's future advancement and success at Reservoir Place."

Welch's has partnered with A/E/C solutions to project manage their new facility, which will be designed and built by the architecture and interior design firm SGA. The space will feature modern amenities, enhanced collaboration and meeting spaces, cutting-edge labs, and will qualify for LEED certification.

"Assisting Welch's with its emergence from Concord to prominence on Waltham's Route 128 prime business-belt has been thrilling for us, said Rich Simmons, Senior Director at A/E/C. "This site affords Welch's a solid infrastructure to support its growing complex R&D/Lab programs while keeping sustainability at the forefront."

Welch's looks forward to continuing its legacy of quality and innovation in Waltham and will begin renovations on the new space in Summer 2024, with the full relocation planned for Spring 2025.

About WELCH'S®.

Founded in 1869 and headquartered in Massachusetts, Welch's is an iconic and leading fruit-based food and beverage company owned by a cooperative of about 650 family farms across the United States. Welch's is known for products such as 100% Grape Juice, Passion Fruit Juice, Concord Grape and Strawberry Spreads, Grapde'ade and Sparkling Juice Cocktails. Through the Growing Tomorrow Together sustainability practices, Welch's is committed to improving the quality of life for our communities, employees, and family farm owners. Visit www.welchs.com or follow us on Instagram @welchs.

About BXP

BXP is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of March 31, 2024, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totaled 53.5 million square feet and 187 properties, including 11 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About SGA

SGA is a nationally recognized, multi-disciplinary firm specializing in complex architecture, interior design, and master planning projects across life sciences, academia, corporate and commercial, multifamily, and mixed-use sectors. With work across the country, SGA's dedicated professionals create transformative experiences through innovative design solutions. Balancing progressive design concepts with a business-friendly approach, the firm leverages expertise in virtual design and construction alongside sustainable practices to deliver projects that exceed client expectations. SGA prioritizes environmental stewardship, ensuring long-term viability and enriching communities. For more information, please visit https://www.sga-arch.com/.

SOURCE Welch Foods Inc.