Welch's Launches Zero-K Challenge with Strava

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's, an iconic leader in the fruit-based food and beverage industry, is teaming up with Strava, the leading digital platform for active adults with more than 180 million users, to launch the first-ever Welch's Zero-K Challenge. Kicking off today and running through January 28, the challenge is built around one simple, powerful idea: starting somewhere.

The start of a new year often comes with big resolutions and even bigger pressure to stick with them. Welch's is flipping that narrative. Powered by Welch's Zero Sugar Juice, a line bursting with bold, real fruit flavor, the Zero-K Challenge celebrates new beginnings without the stress of finish lines, distances, or expectations. Zero sugar. Zero pressure. Zero expectations.

Instead of focusing on miles logged or goals crushed, the Welch's Zero-K Challenge recognizes the determination it takes to simply get started. Whether it's a short walk, a stretch break, or a dance session in the living room, every movement counts.

"With the Zero-K Challenge, we're meeting people exactly where they are," said Andrew Hartshorn, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Welch's. "Big goals often start with small changes, whether that's moving your body for a few minutes or cutting back on sugar in a way that still tastes great. Our Zero Sugar juices make it easier to take that first step, delivering bold, real fruit flavor with zero sugar, and this challenge is about celebrating progress over perfection."

From now through January 28, Strava users can join the Welch's Zero-K Challenge and log any activity of any duration or intensity. Hosted within the free and easy-to-use Strava app, the Zero-K Challenge makes it simple for anyone to participate. The Zero-K Challenge welcomes athletes, aspiring athletes, and everyday movers alike, making movement feel accessible to all.

Everyone who completes the challenge by logging a qualifying activity will receive a coupon for one Welch's Zero Sugar beverage, valued up to $5.99 and redeemable at select retailers. Participants will also be entered for a chance to win one of 50x grand prize kits, which include custom Welch's gear and Welch's Zero Sugar Juices, a three-month Strava membership, adidas Adizero shoes, an Igloo Day Chiller backpack, a JBL Clip 5 speaker, a yoga towel, and more.

To learn more or sign up for the Welch's Zero-K Challenge, visit https://www.strava.com/challenges/The-Welchs-Zero-K-Challenge.

About Welch's

Founded more than 150 years ago and headquartered in Massachusetts, Welch's is an iconic fruit-based food and beverage company and agricultural cooperative owned by more than 600 family farms across the United States. Rooted in the goodness of fruit, our purpose brings together growers and employees to create products that fit modern lives while honoring a rich heritage.

Welch's delivers flavorful moments every day through real fruit juices, refreshingly sweet sparkling juices, and family-favorite fruit spreads, jams, and jellies, all guided by a commitment to sustainability and quality.

Shop Welch's Merch at shop.welch.com

