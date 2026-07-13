Welch's Introduces New Real PB&Js to the Freezer Aisle

Made with real ingredients and 12 grams of protein packed in a larger sandwich, Real PB&Js are built to satisfy bigger appetites.

Welch's introduces new Real PB&Js, now available at select Walmart stores nationwide.

Made with real baked bread, creamy peanut butter and Welch's fruit spreads, Real PB&Js deliver the familiar taste people love in a sandwich that's 50% bigger and packed with 12 grams of protein.

Available in Concord Grape Jelly, Strawberry Jam and Mixed Fruit flavors, the individually wrapped sandwiches come in convenient six-count boxes ready to keep stocked in the freezer for an easy, filling grab-and-go snack.

WALTHAM, Mass., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's has helped define one of America's most iconic sandwiches for generations. Now, the brand is bringing that expertise to the freezer aisle with the launch of new Real PB&Js. Rolling out now at select Walmart stores nationwide, the new line delivers a PB&J designed for bigger appetites with real ingredients, 12 grams of protein, and a sandwich that's 50% bigger than the leading national brand's 2oz sandwich.

Welch's Strawberry Jam, Concord Grape Jelly and Mixed Fruit Real PB&Js

While frozen PB&Js have become a convenient staple for consumers on the go, research showed that traditional portion sizes weren't keeping pace with the needs of today's young adults. Welch's saw an opportunity to answer that need with a PB&J that combines the familiar taste people love with the kind of substance they've been missing.

"When we asked what consumers would want from a PB&J if we were creating it today, the answer was surprisingly simple," said Andrew Hartshorn, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Welch's. "They wanted a bigger sandwich for bigger appetites, one that actually fills them up. Real PB&Js were created to deliver exactly that, a familiar favorite with the size, protein and real ingredients consumers told us they were looking for."

Made with real, fresh-baked bread and packed with creamy peanut butter and Welch's fruit spreads, Real PB&Js are available in Concord Grape Jelly, Strawberry Jam and an entirely new Mixed Fruit spread inspired by the brand's iconic Fruit Snacks. Made with no artificial colors and no high fructose corn syrup, each individually wrapped sandwich delivers 12 grams of protein, is a good source of fiber and comes in a six-count box ready to keep stocked in the freezer for an easy grab-and-go option whenever hunger hits.

The launch reflects Welch's commitment to innovating to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers without compromising on the taste they've loved for generations or the real, quality ingredients they expect from Welch's. Real PB&Js are rolling out now exclusively at select Walmart stores nationwide at $8.87 before expanding to additional retailers in 2027. To find Welch's Real PB&Js at a Walmart near you, visit https://www.welchsrealpbjs.com.

About Welch's

Welch's is proudly owned by a cooperative of U.S. family farmers. Best known for its iconic Concord grape juices, jams, jellies, and spreads made with grapes grown on their farms, Welch's is a trusted leader in fruit-based food and beverages. Our purpose of nourishing through the goodness of fruit is at the heart of everything we do.

Founded in 1869, Welch's has spent more than 150 years bringing real fruit flavor to families around the world. Today, the Welch's portfolio includes a wide variety of juices, sparkling fruit beverages, jams and jellies, fruit snacks, fresh fruit, and more, crafted with a range of fruits to meet the needs of all families. Whether enjoyed at breakfast, in lunchboxes, or during celebrations, Welch's products bring real fruit goodness to everyday moments.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Welch's is committed to quality, innovation, and creating long-term value for its grower-owners. Learn more at www.welchs.com or follow on Instagram or TikTok.

SOURCE Welch Foods Inc.