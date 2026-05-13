Welch's Launches New Limited-Edition Sparkling Blueberry In Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

New Sparkling Blueberry joins Strawberry and White Grape in patriotic limited-edition packaging designed for summer entertaining and holiday celebrations

Welch's is introducing a new Sparkling Blueberry flavor, available for summer 2026 only and in limited-edition Americana packaging, at major retailers including Costco and Walmart.

The seasonal lineup also includes Sparkling Strawberry and Sparkling White Grape, offering families a festive red, white and blue trio for backyard BBQs, seasonal entertaining and 4 th of July celebrations.

of July celebrations. The launch celebrates Welch's more than 150-year legacy as a cooperative proudly owned by American farming families with QR-enabled packaging that connects consumers to the real American families behind Welch's.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's, an iconic leader in the fruit-based food and beverage industry, is introducing a new limited-edition Sparkling Blueberry flavor for summer 2026, bringing a bold new addition to its seasonal Sparkling lineup inspired by America's 250th anniversary.

Welch's Limited-Edition Summer 250th Sparkling Lineup: Strawberry, White Grape and NEW Blueberry Sparkling

Rolling out at major retailers including Costco and Walmart throughout May for a suggested retail price of $3.98, Sparkling Blueberry will be available for summer 2026 only. The new flavor joins Sparkling Strawberry and Sparkling White Grape in premium commemorative packaging designed to bring an elevated, festive touch to summer tables and seasonal gatherings. Together, the three limited-edition flavors offer families a simple, ready-to-serve option for summer entertaining, combining light, fizzy and fruity refreshment with no artificial flavors or sweeteners for everything from holiday weekends to everyday backyard moments.

"Summer is full of moments worth celebrating," said Andrew Hartshorn, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Welch's. "With our new limited-edition Sparkling Blueberry flavor and festive packaging, we wanted to create something elevated and easy to serve, fun to share, and special for the whole family to enjoy together. As a company proudly owned by over 600 American family farmers, introducing this seasonal lineup during America's 250th anniversary felt especially meaningful."

In celebration of Welch's 150-year legacy of American grower-ownership, the commemorative packaging also includes a QR code inviting consumers to learn more about the real American families behind the brand and spotlighting the service of Welch's veteran grower-owners. Families can also find seasonal recipes and entertaining inspiration for summer gatherings.

The launch will be supported by Welch's "Break Out the Fancy Juice" summer campaign across retail, social, digital, and in-store channels throughout the season.

In addition to the limited-edition summer lineup, Welch's Sparkling is available in seven real fruit flavors at major retailers nationwide. Whatever the occasion, Welch's Sparkling makes it easy to bring everyone together around a drink the whole family can raise a glass to. To learn more about Welch's limited-edition summer offerings, visit https://www.welchs.com/en-us/breakoutthefancyjuice.

About Welch's

Welch's is proudly owned by a cooperative of U.S. family farmers. Best known for its iconic Concord grape juices, jams, jellies, and spreads made with grapes grown on their farms, Welch's is a trusted leader in fruit-based food and beverages. Our purpose of nourishing through the goodness of fruit is at the heart of everything we do.

Founded in 1869, Welch's has spent more than 150 years bringing real fruit flavor to families around the world. Today, the Welch's portfolio includes a wide variety of juices, sparkling fruit beverages, jams and jellies, fruit snacks, fresh fruit, and more, crafted with a range of fruits to meet the needs of all families. Whether enjoyed at breakfast, in lunchboxes, or during celebrations, Welch's products bring real fruit goodness to everyday moments.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Welch's is committed to quality, innovation, and creating long-term value for its grower-owners. Learn more at www.welchs.com or follow on Instagram or TikTok.

SOURCE Welch Foods Inc.