Welch's Launches New Zero Sugar Juice Line with "You Gotta Sip It, To Get It" Campaign

"We heard from our more health-conscious consumers that they wanted a zero-sugar juice option that didn't compromise on flavor, and the options currently in the juice and refrigerated aisles just weren't delivering on that ask," said Scott Utke, Chief Marketing Officer at Welch's. "Our team worked tirelessly to innovate a line of zero-sugar juices that are bursting with the bold, fruit flavors Welch's is known for, and we believe this new line is a game-changer for consumers who are mindful about the choices they are making when it comes to sugar."

In September, Welch's largest-ever marketing campaign, "You Gotta Sip It, To Get It," will kick off to support the new line of zero sugar juices. From social to streaming, custom integrations to sponsorships, and sampling to experiential events – the campaign will appear across various consumer touchpoints. Highlighting the puzzling moments in life that make our heads tilt in curiosity. However, once one tries Welch's Zero, these bewildering moments transform into a refreshingly flavorful experience – reinforcing the notion that "You Gotta Sip It to Get It!"

Welch's Zero Sugar is available in two refreshing refrigerated flavors: Passion Fruit and Grape (59oz cartons), and three delicious shelf-stable flavors: Tropical Punch, Strawberry, and Concord Grape, offered in multi-serve (64oz) and single-serve (10oz) sizes. Crafted with the same commitment to quality and flavor that has made Welch's a trusted household name, each serving is bursting with vibrant, real fruit flavor with 0 grams of sugar and provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (20% of DV).

All flavors of Welch's Zero will be available in juice aisles and refrigerated sections at retailers nationwide starting September 1.

For more information about Welch's Zero, and to see where you can purchase, please visit https://www.welchs.com/zerosugar.

About Welch's

Founded more than 150 years ago and headquartered in Massachusetts, Welch's is an iconic and leading fruit-based food, beverage, and agricultural cooperative owned by 650 family farms across the United States. Our purpose of nourishing through the goodness of fruit is at the core of everything we do and unites our growers and employees in our quest to be the best. We are on a mission to sustainably deliver flavorful moments to consumers everywhere with our delicious real fruit juices, refreshingly sweet sparking juices, and family-favorite fruit spreads, jams, and jellies. Discover more at www.welchs.com or follow us on Instagram .

SOURCE Welch Foods Inc.