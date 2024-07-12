Welcome to Boston! Emerald Princess Arrives July 14 for First Homeport Season with Scenic Canada & New England Voyages

Season Features 10 Cruises with Option to Sail as Far as Greenland

BOSTON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston's newest hometown cruise ship is sailing into town Sunday, July 14, and it's not just any ship, it's the Love Boat. Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise brand, brings the 3,080-guest Emerald Princess to Flynn Cruiseport Boston for an inaugural season of scenic Canada & New England voyages, highlighted by an epic opportunity to visit the world's largest island of Greenland.

Photo Credit: Professional Event Images

With 10 Canada & New England cruises, ranging in length from seven to 17 days, Emerald Princess guests are sure to love the sought-after experience of witnessing regal trees boasting rich shades of red, purple, orange and yellow, plus colonial history, striking lighthouses and fresh seafood savored in quaint seaside villages. There is even a bucket-list opportunity to visit three ports in the world's largest island of Greenland, home to stunning landscapes including magnificent fjords and unique and varied wildlife.

"The debut of Emerald Princess for our maiden Boston season celebrates a convenient new home port for New Englanders and beyond to set sail on a premium cruise at an exceptional value, especially when compared to land-based vacations," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Our presence also generates substantial revenue for local businesses from our guests and crew, as we'll bring upwards of 30,000 cruisers to experience all that Boston has to offer."

Emerald Princess cruises sailing from Boston July 14 through October 7, 2024 include:

Canada & New England – Seven Days: Roundtrip from Boston visiting Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island) and Portland or Bar Harbor. Cruises depart July 14, 21, 28; August 4, 2024.

Classic Canada & New England – 10 days: Departing from Boston to Québec with stops in Portland, Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island) and Saguenay. Cruises depart August 28; September 17; October 7, 2024. Two cruises sail the opposite itinerary from Québec to Boston on September 7 and 27, 2024.

Greenland & Canada – 17 days: Roundtrip from Boston visiting three ports in Greenland - Nuuk, Qaqortoq and Nanortalik - plus Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Corner Brook, St. Anthony (Newfoundland) and St. John's (Newfoundland). Cruise departs August 11, 2024.

"It is our longstanding partnerships with renowned cruise lines such as Princess Cruises that solidify our position as a premier east coast port and tourism destination," said Lauren Gleason, Massachusetts Port Authority Interim Port Director & Chief Administrative Officer. "We wish Princess Cruises success as they expand their presence in the region with this inaugural homeport season offering sailings from July – October to Canada/New England. We appreciate Princess Cruises' continued support as each Emerald Princess visit will provide substantial economic impact in both revenue and jobs throughout Massachusetts and New England."

The beautiful Emerald Princess offers well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities.

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. Guests sailing with Princess can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up to 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises