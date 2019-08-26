Caribou Cabins will offer an expanded beverage menu with a selection of breakfast sandwiches and bakery items. The locations will also be the first to launch Caribou Bou-sted® beverages in Minnesota. The Caribou Bou-sted® collection includes flavor-infused beverages with caffeine derived from coffee beans. The assortment offers sparkling waters, crafted sodas and crafted juices.

The Caribou Cabin concept is the vision of President & CEO, John Butcher who joined the company two years ago and has been focused on leveraging Caribou's twenty-six years of coffeehouse heritage and strong brand to make impactful company changes. New product innovation, digital advancements and customer engagement have been key areas of focus during Butcher's tenure. Caribou Coffee will look to add locations over the next twenty-four months, exploring additional store formats in urban and suburban areas. This strategy is aimed at increasing the company's store penetration while also delivering on customer's increasing demand for convenience and speed.

"Caribou Coffee will continue to lean into the Northern roots that made our brand what it is today. We are confident that our new Cabin concept will differentiate us even more by delivering customers the highest quality coffee, expanded beverage innovation and ownable guest interaction that only Caribou can deliver," says, John Butcher, President & CEO of Caribou Coffee. "Come visit us at the Cabin and we'll get you to your next adventure quickly…with your favorite Caribou beverage in hand."

Caribou has taken an inside-out approach to this concept, looking at faster ways to create their beloved core beverages, hiring new team members who embody the culture that will shine through the drive-thru windows, and all touch points in between. Cabin guests will be greeted daily with a warm "Welcome to the Cabin" by baristas. Internal training modules are being called 'Bou Bonfires as Caribou trains its team members on how to best live "life at the cabin".

Five Caribou Cabins will open in the coming months with grand openings slated in Jordan, Burnsville, St. Peter, Big Lake, and Willmar, Minnesota. For renderings of Caribou Coffee's Cabin locations, interview opportunities or additional questions, please contact Katie Welch Len at 612-720-9374 or katiep@newsworthycommunications.com

About Caribou Coffee

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is the second largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States with over 300 company-owned locations nationwide. Caribou Coffee also has over 120 domestic license locations in 22 states, and over 270 international franchise stores in 11 countries. Caribou Coffee provides high quality, handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small. Known for a commitment to sustainability, the Company was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com, follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at www.caribouperks.com. Join our team at CaribouCoffeeJobs.com.

