H&M HOME is delighted to announce its collaboration with lifestyle brand Coqui Coqui, founded by Nicolas Malleville and Francesca Bonato. This upcoming 26-piece interiors collection will consist of curated home décor objects and travel essentials. Playing on the idea of a home away from home and collecting pieces that make you feel at home wherever you go, the collection will feature two unique home fragrances, exclusively created for the collaboration - in addition to textiles, ceramics, and steel objects.

The collaboration launches on August 8th, 2024 across selected stores and online on hm.com.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M HOME invites customers worldwide to the magical world of Coqui Coqui, by redefining the concept of luxury. The vision of this collaboration is cantered around the possibility of travelling through both senses and objects. Inspired by the residences of Coqui Coqui in Coba and Bora Bora, the 26-piece collection includes two home fragrances, Flores de Yucatán and Vétyvers du Pacifique. The unique scents are at the core of the collaboration, with four options to choose from: a diffuser, a room spray, a scented candle, and scented cards.

Welcome to the world of Coqui Coqui and H&M Home

"We believe in fragrance as the ultimate sensory experience. As one of the main pillars of Coqui Coqui, this collection includes two exclusive Coqui Coqui x H&M HOME scents that were created from the herbs, flowers, fruits, woods, and roots of the Yucatan Peninsula region and the Îles de la Société. As with all of our fragrances, Vetyvers du Pacifique and Flores de Yucatan aim to invite the wearer to connect with nature and experience the transportive power of scent", says Coqui Coqui founder Nicolas Malleville.

The world of Coqui Coqui offers a chance to connect to the nature around us – the smell of a coconut, the texture of sand between your fingers or hearing the waves crashing. The collaboration with H&M HOME tells the story of what happens when architecture, design and interior décor meet the wild and pure elements of nature. The magic of Coqui Coqui lies not only in experiencing an extraordinary adventure for mind, body and spirit through travelling – but also through fragrances, which intrinsically remind guests of their shared memories and experiences.

"Over a decade ago, an encounter led us down a beautiful and memorable path, ultimately culminating in this 26-piece collection. These objects are made to treasure and to use. Take them with you on your journeys or use them in the sanctuary of your home. It has been a real joy to see H&M HOME interpret the essence of Coqui Coqui and to infuse our brand DNA into the final products. Frow the throw, soft towels to the delicious scents, this collection is something truly special and offers our customers around the world a piece of the Coqui Coqui feeling" says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, H&M HOME Head of Design & Creative.

"As a brand, Coqui Coqui has includes been rooted in our interpretation of the explorer's lifestyle. With this new collection, we've gone back to revisit many of the classic items that have been an extension of Coqui Coqui for decades. The collaboration with H&M HOME pays homage to the landscapes, botanicals, and the folklore of the charming tropical and sub-tropical regions of the world that we inhabit. In essence - collectible objects that make you feel at home, no matter where in the world you may be" says Coqui Coqui founders Nicolas Malleville and Francesca Bonato.

Other unique pieces in the collection include an exclusive glass dome with a wooden base inspired by the Coqui Coqui perfumery, a large soft, terry towel in two colourways': beige and dark green - perfect for the beach and large enough for sharing. Matching dark green and beige velvet cushions will also be available. Other pieces include a large, handmade, multi-purpose throw with fringes. Use it to decorate your sofa at home or bring it with you on your travels. The throw comes with a matching sand-coloured, fringed beach cushion.

The collection's canvas beach bag, made of 100% recycled cotton, comes with a suede handle and is emblazoned with the Coqui Coqui logo. Created in a floral print inspired by the Yucatán peninsula, the kimono also comes with a matching cushion cover. In the collection, there's a handmade woven basket perfect for storing textiles as well as a handmade black terracotta vase.

A porcelain addition in the form of a teapot with a matching cup, saucer, and milk jug serves as a nod to the Coqui Coqui hotels. Also included in the collection is a foldable tray in gold-colored stainless steel with a matching jug and cups. Bring these items on a picnic to enjoy a serene sunset and a moment of calmness.

The Coqui Coqui x H&M HOME collection will be available in select stores and online on hm.com/home from August 8th, 2024

