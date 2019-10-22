WellBe Senior Medical and Leverage Health Announce Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBe Senior Medical (WellBe) and venture catalyst firm Leverage Health today announced the formation of a strategic partnership wherein Leverage Health will drive growth and customer acquisition activities for WellBe, and become an investor in WellBe. Through its industry leading presence, Leverage Health is propelling the growth of WellBe's mission to provide specialty geriatric care to frail, polychronic seniors in Medicare Advantage health plans. WellBe's geriatrician-led care teams visit these complex members wherever they are – in their own home, at the hospital, nursing home or wherever the patient is located.

"We are proud to bring geriatric services directly into the member's home and wherever they go, all while delivering care the right way. Building a deep relationship with our patients and physically being in the home allows our team to address both clinical and social determinants of health directly. The result is immediate, dramatic improvement to the person's overall health and well-being as we follow the patient across every care setting. Our providers deliver the highest quality care and continuity across the entire patient care continuum," says Jeff Kang, MD, CEO & founder of WellBe. "Leverage Health is our critical partner in realizing the growth of this vision."

As the industry continues look for new ways to granularly manage risk between traditional health plans and provider groups, providing a patient-centered care model is necessary to ensure cost and quality are directly aligned to drive health outcomes. The most frail and sick among the Medicare population typically have six or more chronic conditions, battle some form of mental health issue and often cannot travel to the variety of providers needed under today's open network models. "By providing care wherever the patient requires and following the patient across care settings, WellBe ensures care coordination challenges are overcome," says Dr. Kang. WellBe providers' interventions lower unnecessary emergency department admittance and redundant testing.

"As industry experts in healthcare innovation, we believe WellBe offers one of the most compelling models we've seen in the Medicare market, driving unmatched value for both patients and payers. We continue to be impressed with the market's overwhelming response to the WellBe management team of industry veterans led by Dr. Kang. By taking full risk as a delegated provider group and providing care the right way, with the right systems in place, they've created a much needed market solution where every party wins: the health plans are guaranteed a reduction in cost, the patients are healthier, care is humanized and the providers can make a real difference on these complex cases," says Richard Lungen, managing member and Leverage Health's founder.

About WellBe –WellBe is a specialty geriatric care provider for frail, polychronic seniors with Medicare Advantage. WellBe provides constant care in the home as well as any care setting, including hospital, hospice, SNF, or nursing home. WellBe takes full global financial risk for these complex individuals who represent the ~5% of the population that are persistently the most unprofitable year over year. Backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, WellBe guarantees improvement in health plan earnings. WellBe also guarantees delivery of at least 4 stars on their quality ratings in addition to financial guarantees. For more information, visit https://wellbeseniormedical.com.

About Leverage Health Solutions – The healthcare industry's only venture catalyst. We leverage the vision of industry leaders and the spark of innovation to streamline systems, increase revenues, and improve patients' lives. Leveraging leadership, and many years of experience, we converge research-based intelligence with deep networks to drive revolutionary growth and development. Leverage Health: driving healthcare forward. Visit https://leveragehealth.com/

