WellBiz Brands Continues 2026 Momentum with New Market Growth and Development Milestones in Second Quarter

Beauty and wellness franchisor expands into new markets, signs 15 development agreements and advances operational initiatives

DENVER, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands, Inc., the global franchisor of five leading beauty and wellness brands — Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together®, Amazing Lash Studio®, and Radiant Waxing® — continued its strong 2026 momentum in the second quarter with six new studio openings, 15 new franchise agreements and nine franchise renewals, reinforcing continued demand for its membership-based beauty and wellness franchises.

The company opened six locations during the quarter, including first-to-market Drybar and Radiant Waxing studios in Buffalo, New York from first-time franchisees Sarah and Sal Muneer, who developed complementary studios side by side after purchasing the building. Additional openings included Drybar locations in Kansas and California, bringing the brand to additional new markets for the first time and pushing the WellBiz Brands portfolio to 737 locations.

Franchise development remained strong throughout the quarter with 15 new units signed across the portfolio. New agreements included multi-unit Drybar development in Northern New Jersey, a three-unit Elements Massage agreement in California's Bay Area, and additional commitments from both new and existing franchisees expanding throughout New Jersey, Ohio, Arizona, Illinois and Wisconsin.

"Across our portfolio, we're seeing continued confidence from both new entrepreneurs entering our system and existing franchisees choosing to grow with us," said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands. "At the same time, we're making meaningful progress behind the scenes by reducing development costs, modernizing our studio designs and creating even stronger opportunities for franchisees to succeed. Those investments are already translating into greater momentum across our brands."

The company also continued advancing several strategic initiatives designed to strengthen long-term franchisee performance. Following cost reduction efforts implemented throughout 2025, Drybar development costs have continued trending downward, creating a more attractive investment opportunity for prospective owners. Meanwhile, WellBiz Brands unveiled an updated Elements Massage studio design during its annual Next Starts Now franchise conference, generating significant interest from existing franchisees looking to refresh their studios with the new aesthetic.

As consumer demand for personalized beauty and wellness services continues to grow, WellBiz Brands remains focused on disciplined expansion, operational innovation and delivering exceptional franchisee support across its portfolio.

For more information about WellBiz Brands and its portfolio of franchise opportunities, wellbizbrands.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Amazing Lash Studio®, Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together® and Radiant Waxing®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™ system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

SOURCE WellBiz Brands