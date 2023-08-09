Wellcare By Fidelis Care Expands Coverage Area, Offers New Benefits for Medicaid Advantage Plus Plan

Wellcare Fidelis Dual Plus (HMO D-SNP) Plan now available in additional counties, offering more convenience, comfort, and care to medically fragile, vulnerable adults

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.6 million members, is pleased to announce a coverage area expansion of its Wellcare Fidelis Dual Plus (HMO D-SNP) Plan into Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties.

Fidelis Care now offers the care, services, and extra benefits under the name of "Wellcare Fidelis Dual Plus" to eligible individuals in 52 counties of New York State, enabling qualified individuals to receive the support they need to safely remain in their own homes and communities.

Wellcare Fidelis Dual Plus is a Medicaid Advantage Plus (MAP) plan available to individuals who have Medicare and Medicaid coverage. It provides individualized care for adults who have a chronic illness or disability that makes them eligible for services usually provided in a nursing home. A Nurse Care Manager works with each member and his or her provider and caregiver(s) to develop a single, comprehensive care plan and to help arrange for medical, behavioral, social, educational, financial and other needed services.

"With the expansion of Wellcare Fidelis Dual Plus, we are strengthening access to quality care and support for frail and vulnerable adults – many of whom have complex health care needs," said Fidelis Care's Chief Medical Officer, Vincent Marchello, MD. "We understand how important it is for members to live comfortably and safely in their own homes and communities, and we value our partnership with caregivers, providers, and local resources that provide ongoing support."

Wellcare Fidelis Dual Plus administers members' Medicare, Medicaid, long-term care benefits, drug coverage and covers doctor's office visits, hospital stays, Part D benefits, home health aides, adult day healthcare, certain behavioral healthcare, dental care, nursing home care and more. Individuals are eligible for the program if they are 18 years of age or older, are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid and enrolled in both programs, require long-term care for more than 120 days, and live in a county in New York State where MAP is available.

Extra benefits provided by Wellcare Fidelis Dual Plus for the current plan year include an over-the-counter benefit, $25 per month ($300 per year) for buying healthy food, $0 prescription copays, support for hearing aids and financial assistance for utility bills.

"By receiving care and services at home, members are able to maintain their independence, stay connected to friends and family, and remain in a comfortable and familiar setting," added Dr. Marchello. "This enables individuals to maintain a sense of independence and confidence that can help improve their quality of life."

For more information about Wellcare Fidelis Dual Plus and other health insurance programs offered by Fidelis Care, visit fideliscare.org.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.6 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Wellcare is the Medicare brand of Centene Corporation , a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com .

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

Benefits mentioned may be a part of Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill. Not all members will qualify.

