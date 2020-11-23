WellCare of Florida Earns High Marks in CMS 2021 Star Ratings Report

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare announced today its Medicare Advantage plans in Florida received a 4-Star Rating out of a possible 5 Stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) annual Star Quality Ratings for rating year 2021. This marks the fourth year in a row WellCare of Florida has received a 4-Star rating from CMS for its Medicare Advantage plans in the state.

"WellCare of Florida's recent Star Ratings demonstrate that our approach to helping our Medicare members achieve better health outcomes is working," said Liz Miller, CEO of Centene's Florida health plans, WellCare of Florida's parent company. "At WellCare, we are committed to meeting the needs of our members, improving our products and services, working collaboratively with our network of providers, and enhancing our quality activities to encourage a culture of excellence."

CMS publishes its annual Star Ratings to help Medicare beneficiaries make more informed decisions when selecting a health plan. Medicare plans are ranked on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars, with 5 Stars representing the highest level of quality. The annual ratings are determined by a number of factors, including clinical care, member service experience, and member feedback gathered annually on how well plans did in several categories, including quality of care and customer service.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period for all Medicare health plans runs now through Dec. 7, 2020. Medicare-eligible individuals can learn more about WellCare's Medicare Advantage Plans in Florida by visiting www.enrollwellcare.com.

About WellCare of Florida

WellCare of Florida and Staywell Health Plan provide government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Staywell), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare) across the state. WellCare and Staywell are affiliated with Sunshine Health Plan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/florida.

