Wellness Pet Company Unveils Expansive Portfolio of Protein-Forward Cat and Dog Innovations at Global Pet Expo 2026

New crave-worthy cat meals and slow cooked dog recipes are spotlighted alongside a limited-edition birthday treat honoring a century of Wellness® Old Mother Hubbard®

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, a leader in pet nutrition with 100 years of premium pet food and treats heritage, returns to Global Pet Expo 2026 with an expansive lineup of new products designed to meet pets' evolving needs and pet parents' desire for high-quality, protein-forward nutrition. This year's innovations include flavor-packed cat meals for even the pickiest eaters, slow cooked recipes for dogs that smell like home cooking, and a limited-edition celebratory treat to mark a 100-year milestone for Wellness® Old Mother Hubbard®.

Wellness Pet Company's new crave-worthy cat meals, slow cooked dog recipes and a limited-edition birthday treat showcased at Global Pet Expo

Elevated Variety & Life Stage Support for Cats

Building on its momentum in the wet cat food space, Wellness Pet is expanding multiple fan-favorite lines with new textures, formats, and targeted life stage support, reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing protein-rich, complete and balanced recipes that support hydration, variety and whole-body wellbeing for cats across all life stages.

Wellness ® Appetizing Entrées ™ introduces four mouthwatering recipes tailored to kittens and senior cats. Available in mousse and flaked formats, Appetizing Entrées Kitten recipes are formulated with DHA to support brain and eye development in growing kittens. Appetizing Entrees Age Advantage includes added taurine to support heart health and vitality in senior cats and is available in shredded and mousse forms. Set your cat up for success with nutrition customized to their life stage and irresistible flavors that even the pickiest cats love.





introduces four mouthwatering recipes tailored to kittens and senior cats. Available in mousse and flaked formats, Appetizing Entrées Kitten recipes are formulated with DHA to support brain and eye development in growing kittens. Appetizing Entrees Age Advantage includes added taurine to support heart health and vitality in senior cats and is available in shredded and mousse forms. Set your cat up for success with nutrition customized to their life stage and irresistible flavors that even the pickiest cats love. Wellness Signature Selects® expands the gourmet portfolio with seven new artisanal recipes, including two kitten versions of fan-favorites. Featuring unique, premium proteins such as lamb, quail egg and turkey liver, each new recipe satisfies cats' cravings with protein as the first ingredient. Signature Selects are made with delicate, hand-packed flakes of tuna or shreds of chicken in savory sauces and broths, keeping cats hydrated, nourished and engaged. Make mealtime an elevated dining experience, with Signature Selects.

Elevated Nutrition and Convenience for Dogs

To meet the growing demand for premium, convenient and affordable nutrition for dogs, Wellness Pet is expanding its portfolio with new products that deliver on taste, texture and proven health benefits without compromising on quality.

Wellness ® Protein Bowls feature eight droolworthy recipes that are slowly cooked and quickly devoured. These shelf stable meals can be served straight from the pantry in a convenient, resealable pouch. With protein as the #1 ingredient, the new Protein Bowls smell like a home cooked meal with visible ingredients including diced vegetables, wholesome grains and familiar herbs and spices like rosemary, cumin and thyme.





feature eight droolworthy recipes that are slowly cooked and quickly devoured. These shelf stable meals can be served straight from the pantry in a convenient, resealable pouch. With protein as the #1 ingredient, the new Protein Bowls smell like a home cooked meal with visible ingredients including diced vegetables, wholesome grains and familiar herbs and spices like rosemary, cumin and thyme. Wellness ® Complete Health+ ™ introduces three new kibble recipes featuring freeze-dried Wellbites ™ that enhance both flavor and nutrition. The Wellbites are gently freeze-dried to remove moisture while locking in the rich, bold taste dogs love, and they add extra protein to the new Complete Health+ recipes compared to the existing formulas. Crafted to support whole-body health, Complete Health+ delivers boosted protein levels along with added texture and taste appeal. Available in Chicken, Whitefish, and Small Breed Turkey recipes.





introduces three new kibble recipes featuring freeze-dried Wellbites that enhance both flavor and nutrition. The Wellbites are gently freeze-dried to remove moisture while locking in the rich, bold taste dogs love, and they add extra protein to the new Complete Health+ recipes compared to the existing formulas. Crafted to support whole-body health, Complete Health+ delivers boosted protein levels along with added texture and taste appeal. Available in Chicken, Whitefish, and Small Breed Turkey recipes. Wellness® WHIMZEES® XL Box expands the brand's popular dental chew offerings with a value-focused format, delivering 3x longer chew time and cleaning action when chewed daily. Wellness WHIMZEES Brushzees carry the seal of acceptance from the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) for effectiveness in supporting canine oral health.

"Our new product lineup reflects exactly what we've heard pet parents want, with elevated, protein-forward recipes that deliver real health benefits without sacrificing taste or convenience," said Wellness Pet Global SVP of Innovation and Nutrition Greg Kean. "Every innovation is rooted in our commitment to thoughtfully prepared nutrition that helps pets thrive and makes mealtime something both pets and pet parents can feel good about."

100 Years of Wellness® Old Mother Hubbard®

This year, Old Mother Hubbard proudly marks its 100th anniversary, and Wellness Pet is celebrating a century of oven-baked tradition by bringing a little extra joy to treat time. The milestone moment features a limited-edition Birthday Treat, P'Nutty® B-Day Party, created in collaboration with Milk Bar®, made with real peanut butter and topped with dog-safe vanilla yogurt icing. To celebrate the occasion at Global Pet Expo, Wellness Pet will host a dog-friendly moment on Wednesday, March 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. at its Expo booth (#2454), where the team will hand out goody bags to attendees and offer special giveaways.

These new recipes will be on display at Global Pet Expo, March 25-27 in Orlando, Fla., at Booth #2454.

To learn more about the products or to find an authorized retailer, visit https://www.wellnesspetfood.com/.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

Media Contact

Haley LaKind

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SOURCE Wellness Pet Company