Wellness Pet Company Welcomes Olivier Fleurot as Senior Vice President of Technical Services

Fleurot joins the senior leadership team to oversee global research, product formulation, and testing of food and treats to meet pets' needs.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, announced today that Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President of Technical Services. With an impressive background in the consumer packaged goods space, Fleurot joins the Wellness Pet team in a newly created role overseeing global research and development, advanced innovation, nutrition, packaging engineering, quality assurance, food safety, regulatory, and sustainability at the company.

Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., joins Wellness Pet Company as Senior Vice President of Technical Services, the first person to hold this position at the company.
Fleurot most recently served as the Global Vice President of Research, Development, and Innovation at S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., where he supported the sustainable growth of its business unit through a winning innovation strategy that leveraged suppliers, academic partners, and customers for pace and efficiency. Prior to S.C. Johnson, he worked at Mars Petcare for 10 years, serving as Global Vice President of Science and Technology Applications, supporting global business acceleration, driving differentiated product and packaging innovation, and delivering vibrant consumer-driven technologies across wet, dry, and care and treat formats.

"As we expand our innovative offerings for cats and dogs, we remain focused on delivering natural, premium nutrition for pets with proven health outcomes," said Wellness Pet CEO Reed Howlett. "Olivier's breadth of knowledge is remarkable and will translate to Wellness Pet's mission of keeping pets happy and healthy. We are delighted to welcome him to this newly established role at Wellness Pet."

"From my previous work in the industry alongside my own experience as a pet parent, I'm proud to bring my passion for quality, safety, and product innovation back to the pet space," said Fleurot. "Wellness Pet's commitment to a shared life of wellbeing remains at the forefront of the company's research, formulating, and testing. I am eager to start working with the senior leadership team as we continue to execute on this mission."

Fleurot holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Clemson University and a bachelor's degree from École Nationale Supérieure des Industries Chimiques (ENSIC) in France. He and his wife will be based near Wellness Pet's Burlington, Massachusetts, office with their 9-year-old tricolor King Charles spaniel, Rauber.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting natural pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food, treats, and supplements, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company

