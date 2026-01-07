Wellness Workdays CEO Debra Wein Invited to Speak at the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Construction Safety and Health Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of workplace wellness solutions, announced today that CEO and Founder, Debra Wein, will speak at the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Construction Safety and Health Conference on January 22. Wein will be joined by industry leaders Jamie Evans, Vice President, Environmental Health and Safety at Turner Construction, and Stewart Levy, Vice President, Population Health and Occupational Health at Wellworks for You, for a featured session titled: "Innovative Workplace Strategies for Implementing Musculoskeletal Health and Well-Being Solutions Using the Total Worker Health® Approach."

The session will explore practical, evidence-based strategies to prevent musculoskeletal injuries, promote mental health, and reduce risk by integrating safety, health promotion, and organizational policies.

"As construction organizations face increasing physical demands and workforce challenges, mental health, musculoskeletal health, and overall well-being must be addressed proactively and not simply as a response to injuries on-site," said Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays. "By integrating prevention, education, and organizational support, employers can protect their people while also improving productivity, engagement, and long-term health and safety outcomes."

Jamie Evans brings the employer and large jobsite perspective, highlighting how investing in worker well-being alongside jobsite safety drives performance, reduces risk, and supports a more productive workforce.

Stewart Levy will highlight the value of a data-driven and integrated solution to connect occupational health, wellness, and prevention to reduce injuries, lower healthcare costs, and support a healthier, more resilient workforce.

The AGC Construction Safety and Health Conference brings together safety, health, and HR professionals from across the construction industry to share best practices, emerging research, and innovative solutions aimed at improving worker safety and well-being. For more information and to register for the conference, visit agc.org.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of integrated, outcome-based workplace health solutions that help employers improve workforce health, reduce healthcare and injury-related costs, and strengthen business performance. We partner with organizations across high-risk industrial environments, including construction and manufacturing, as well as corporate and professional workforces such as financial and pharmaceutical settings. With more than two decades of experience, our customized onsite and virtual programs integrate physical health, mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, and population health management to deliver measurable results.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and best-practice awards for work with organizations such as New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Shawmut, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, the Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School.

Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

