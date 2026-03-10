Wellvana Adds 190,000 Medicare Lives for 2026 Through New ACO Partnerships

New partnerships – including Mercy, Cook County Health, and Cibolo Health – expand Wellvana's MSSP support to 850,000+ lives across 40 states

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellvana announced today its support of 190,000 new Medicare beneficiaries in 2026 through its Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACO partners. This growth reflects increasing demand from providers seeking an experienced enabler that delivers consistent shared savings, prepares organizations for downside risk, and supports clinical programs that drive measurable cost and quality outcomes.

As the largest and top-performing hospital-led enabler in the MSSP, Wellvana's ACO partners cover a quarter of all enabled MSSP lives – composed of 66% health systems, 24% community hospitals and rural providers, and 10% independent providers – and saved Medicare $337 million in 2024.

"Organizations are no longer asking whether accountable care works – they're asking how to scale it," said Susan Diamond, Wellvana Chief Executive Officer. "Wellvana's national scale and flexible MSSP ACO risk options allow providers to enter value-based care at the right starting point, while our clinical and operational programs support consistent performance as they grow. That combination enables providers of all sizes and maturity levels to succeed in value-based care."

New and Expanding Partnerships

The company recently announced new partnerships with Mercy and Cook County Health and is expanding its footprint with Cibolo Health, which supports independent rural hospitals through provider-owned, state-based clinically integrated networks (CINs) to improve quality and succeed in value-based care while preserving local independence. Cibolo currently supports rural CINs in six states, and together Wellvana and Cibolo are delivering value-based care capabilities tailored to rural networks and their primary care partners.

"A critical part of Cibolo Health's mission is to support independent rural providers by bringing the infrastructure, technology, and scale needed to successfully deliver high-quality health care, close to home, while meeting the unique challenges and realities of rural care delivery. Partnering with Wellvana gives rural providers access to the strongest hospital-focused ACO programming and management in the country," said Brittany Sachdeva, Chief Operating Officer, Cibolo Health.

Wellvana continues to strengthen its leadership to meet the growing demand for value-based care, with recent executive additions including Susan Diamond as Chief Executive Officer and Jim Murray as President and Chief Financial Officer, alongside active recruitment across its clinical, growth, partner success, and actuarial teams. The company has also rolled out new technology, real-time analytics, and point-of-care enhancements to help partners drive stronger quality performance and improved patient outcomes.

Accountable Care Symposium in Denver

On May 12-14, 2026, Wellvana's ACO partners will convene in Denver for the 11th Annual Accountable Care Symposium, themed Win as One. This year's event will feature 20 expert-led sessions offering continuing education credits, along with networking opportunities and keynotes from AI specialist Jeremy Utley and licensed psychologist and researcher Dr. Elizabeth Markle – helping providers stay at the forefront of leadership in value-based care. For more information about the event, visit the link here.

About Wellvana

Wellvana is a national leader in value-based care enablement, serving more than 850,000 patients across 40 states. With an expansive accountable care network of hospitals, health systems, and independent primary care practices, Wellvana helps future-forward organizations take the right risks, unlock new revenue, and deliver better patient outcomes.

In 2024, Wellvana's ACO participants generated over $337 million in savings to Medicare, with the company's flagship ACO achieving more savings than any other MSSP ACO in the nation.

learn more at wellvana.com.

Contact:

Sage Sinner, Wellvana, [email protected]

