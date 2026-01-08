Wellvana Appoints Jim Murray as President and Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished healthcare leader brings four decades of driving organizational results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellvana announced today that Jim Murray has been named President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Murray will oversee financial and operational functions as the company strengthens its support for hospitals and providers participating in value-based payment models nationwide.

Murray joins Wellvana with more than four decades of healthcare leadership experience across payer, provider, and service organizations. Most recently, as Chief Executive Officer of VillageMD, he led the primary care operations for more than 200 clinics and 500,000 patients, including 150,000 Medicare beneficiaries aligned to value-based arrangements. Additionally, he oversaw the Multispecialty and Urgent Care businesses.

"Jim brings a wealth of healthcare leadership experience and a proven ability to improve outcomes in diverse value-based care settings," said Susan Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Wellvana. "His financial and operational expertise will be invaluable in delivering innovative total cost of care strategies and realizing impactful growth across our businesses, helping us deliver greater value to both our partners and the more than 800,000 beneficiaries they serve."

Prior to VillageMD, Murray led operations at Centene and Magellan Health and spent more than 28 years in leadership positions at Humana, where he drove growth, financial performance, and operational transformation across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial business lines.

"Wellvana has built a culture that equips providers to succeed in value-based care and deliver sustainable results," said Murray. "I'm excited to work alongside our partners to drive measurable improvements in cost, quality, and access, while keeping patients at the center of every decision."

The announcement follows Wellvana's recent milestones, including Susan Diamond's appointment as CEO and the company's ACOs generating over $337 million in Medicare savings for the 2024 Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), establishing its position as the largest and most successful value-based care enabler for hospital- and rural-led ACOs.

Wellvana is a leader in value-based care enablement, serving more than 800,000 patients across 40 states. With an expansive accountable care network of hospitals, health systems, and independent primary care practices, Wellvana helps future-forward organizations take the right risks, unlock new revenue, and deliver better patient outcomes.

