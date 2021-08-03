Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Announces the Formation of Valtruis, a Newly Formed Value-Based Care Portfolio Company, with Initial $300 Million Commitment

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that it is launching Valtruis, a unique portfolio company that will invest in and partner with healthcare companies whose mission is to realign and transform U.S. healthcare along the principles of value-based care. WCAS is committing an initial $300 million to this platform.

Leveraging WCAS's 40-year track record and deep relationships across the healthcare ecosystem, Valtruis is building a set of proprietary capabilities that benefit and accelerate healthcare innovation through Valtruis' partner companies.

Valtruis' founding leadership team includes Managing Partners Anna Haghgooie, Tracy Bahl and Karey Witty, who collectively have been influential in growing numerous disruptive and market-leading healthcare businesses as both operators and investors throughout their respective careers.

Ms. Haghgooie was most recently Managing Director of the Blue Venture Fund and Sandbox Industries, where she worked with numerous notable healthcare services and technology companies, including four from start-up.

Mr. Bahl previously served as President and CEO of OneOncology, a network of leading community oncology practices across the U.S. Prior to OneOncology, Mr. Bahl served as EVP of Health Plans for CVS Health; Executive Chairman of Emdeon and CEO of Uniprise, a UnitedHealth Group Company.

Mr. Witty served most recently as COO of Envision Healthcare, a provider of physician and advanced practice services to healthcare facilities in the U.S. He also previously served as CEO of Corizon Health, EVP and CFO of naviHealth (a former WCAS portfolio company), CFO of HealthSpring and CFO of Centene Corp.

David Caluori, General Partner at WCAS, said, "We are very excited to announce the formation of Valtruis and are thrilled to work with Anna, Tracy and Karey to partner with transformative companies across the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. We believe Valtruis is well positioned to leverage WCAS's longstanding relationships and history of building market-leading healthcare businesses alongside tremendous operating talent and expertise to deliver a differentiated resource to emerging companies looking to accelerate the adoption of value-based care."

Anna Haghgooie, Valtruis Managing Partner, added "For over 40 years, WCAS has partnered with healthcare businesses to grow, innovate, and deliver value. We look forward to continuing that tradition with Valtruis, supporting companies that are focused on long-term growth and the drive to reduce costs, expand access and increase quality with our capital and expertise."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested approximately $10 billion of equity in over 90 healthcare companies through its 13 private equity funds. WCAS's current portfolio includes market-leading healthcare businesses such as CenterWell and InnovAge.

About Valtruis

Valtruis, a WCAS portfolio company, provides a unique platform that invests in and partners with disruptive leaders whose mission is to align and transform healthcare through what is truly value-based care. Founded on a commitment to accelerate meaningful change, Valtruis brings the functional expertise, access to capital and an expansive network that advance our partners' evolution from early-stage development to industry-leading enterprises. Together, Valtruis and its partner companies will break through the systemic barriers in the healthcare industry to reduce costs, expand access, increase quality and radically improve the patient experience. Learn more at valtruis.com .

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit wcas.com .

