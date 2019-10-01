Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Names Three New General Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that it has named three new General Partners, David Caluori, Ryan Harper and Frances Higgins. In July, WCAS XIII, L.P., which was oversubscribed, closed at its hard cap of $4.3 billion, making it the largest partnership in the Firm's 40-year history.

Mr. Caluori is a General Partner in the Healthcare Group. He is re-joining WCAS, having previously worked at the Firm for nine years. Most recently, he was at General Atlantic as a Principal focusing on healthcare investments. Earlier in his career, he worked in healthcare investment banking at Piper Jaffray and Jefferies. Mr. Caluori graduated from Brown University.

Mr. Harper is a General Partner in the Technology Group. He re-joined WCAS in 2018, having previously worked at the Firm for five years. Prior to re-joining WCAS, Mr. Harper was a Partner at Hudson Hill Capital. In addition, he served in executive roles at INTTRA and Prelude Fertility. Earlier in his career, Mr. Harper was in investing roles at Summit Partners and Diamond Castle and worked at UBS Investment Bank. Mr. Harper graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Higgins is a General Partner in the Fundraising and Investor Relations Group. She joined WCAS in 2007 and previously worked at JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. Ms. Higgins graduated from Georgetown University and received an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

WCAS Managing Partners Anthony J. de Nicola and D. Scott Mackesy said: "It is an exciting time for our Firm, and we are thrilled to add to our talented team of General Partners. Dave, Ryan and Fran each bring extensive experience and professionalism to their respective positions. We are delighted that both Dave and Ryan re-joined WCAS. They are both seasoned investment professionals with outstanding skills, backgrounds and experiences, and we look forward to their contributions to our portfolio. We are equally thrilled to be promoting Fran, who has been a senior member of our Fundraising and Investor Relations team and has built many of our important and valued Limited Partner relationships."

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, internal growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has deep experience in acquiring Founder-led businesses and corporate carve-outs. The Firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

