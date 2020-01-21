Wemade Tree Launches Klay Reward Promotion for Blockchain Platform 'WEMIX'

Users can purchase gift boxes with WEMIX tokens that are given away every 3 hours after signing up for an account from WEMIX platform. By opening the gift boxes, they can earn randomly-offered alphabet characters and game tokens.

With the rewards, users can participate in three missions: a bingo game, where they collect and complete a phrase; 'PLAY! WEMIX NETWORK', a game token collecting mission; and pre-registration for 'Cryptornado for WEMIX'.

Users who complete these missions are qualified for a prize of 200,000 KLAY. KLAY is the cryptocurrency issued by Klaytn, where Wemade Tree is a member of its Governance Council. Klaytn is a blockchain platform developed by Ground X, a subsidiary of the leading South Korean mobile platform, Kakao, with over 50 million monthly users.

Wemade Tree is also gearing up for the launch of 'Cryptornado for WEMIX' with a pre-registration campaign. It is a blockchain-based mobile idle RPG developed in-house. Pre-registering users will be rewarded with 4,000,000 WEMIX, NFT items, gold and game tokens(TORNADO) on the official launch date.

'Cryptornado for WEMIX' will be followed by 'Chuanqi H5 for WEMIX', a game powered by the famous Legend of Mir IP, and subsequently by other successful games including 'Windrunner for WEMIX', 'CandyPang for WEMIX', 'Everytown for WEMIX', 'My Secret Bistro for WEMIX', 'Touch Fighter for WEMIX', and 'Chuanqi mobile for WEMIX'. These games add up to 600million downloads in total.

WEMIX has adopted Google authentication to lower the entrance barriers for users, while existing blockchain games require users to go through cumbersome sign-in process.

More information for the WEMIX launching promotion and the pre-registration for the upcoming crypto RPG is available on the WEMIX Wallet website (https://wallet.wemixnetwork.com/).

