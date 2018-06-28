Wendy's $1 Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a Hot Deal with Hotter Flavors

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® value offerings is no one-hit wonder. With the new $1 Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Wendy's is launching another triple whammy of quality, value and flavor to the menu. Bold flavors and warm crispy chicken – all for a $1. You may want to grab two or three.

Wendy’s hot streak on value isn’t sizzling out anytime soon as the fast food chain adds a $1 Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich to its lineup. Featuring a spicy Buffalo Ranch sauce, this sandwich is made with Wendy’s crispy chicken patty, topped with fresh, hand-chopped lettuce, a slice of Monterey Jack – all served on a warm bun. The $1 Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich offers flavor, value, and quality – so you never have to sacrifice one.

"We know customers want to have it all – great taste and great price – and that's exactly what you'll find at Wendy's," says Kurt Kane, chief concept and marketing officer for Wendy's. "Our new Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich is spicy, melty and just a buck – what more could you ask for in a sandwich?"

The new Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich is packed full of flavor with a bold Buffalo Ranch sauce on a Wendy's crispy chicken patty, topped with fresh, hand-chopped lettuce and a slice of Monterey Jack – all served on a warm bun.

Wendy's promise to quality and value is here to stay, but the $1 Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich is only available for a limited time at participating Wendy's locations. Don't miss out!

About The Wendy's Company

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. Please visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @Wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

*At participating Wendy's for a limited time. Price and participation may vary in Alaska and Hawaii.

CONTACTS:

Frank Vamos, 614-764-8477, Frank.Vamos@wendys.com

Claire Marshall, 404-879-9291, Claire.Marshall@ketchum.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-1-buffalo-crispy-chicken-sandwich-is-a-hot-deal-with-hotter-flavors-300673975.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

Related Links

http://www.wendys.com

