Wendy's Celebrates Denver's Late-Night Shift Heroes with a FREE Late Night Nugg Offer on "Shortest" Night of the Year

WHAT:

Wendy's is celebrating Denver's late-shift heroes, the people who put in a full night's work even on the "shortest" night of the year with a late-night nugg offer. In honor of the unsung third-shift heroes, Wendy's is offering FREE 6 pc. Nuggs with any purchase* for all night owls in the Mile High City, whether by choice or by chance.

WHERE & WHEN:

From Wednesday, June 21 through Sunday, June 25, Wendy's will help satisfy Denver's late-night cravings via an exclusive offer in the Wendy's app or on the website.*

So go ahead, give in to your Spicy Nugg, Hot & Crispy Fry and Strawberry Frosty late-night cravings because your favorite redhead is open until midnight or later.**

WHY:

There are more than nine million late-night and third shift workers in the United States. These people work the late shift to help keep our communities running while most of us sleep. This year, on the "shortest" night of the year, we're celebrating these midnight mavericks with an offer to help them conquer the night – and their hunger. Because after all, it's still a full night's work for our late-night shift heroes!

HOW:

Locals can get this one-time use deal in the Wendy's mobile app or on the website.*

Even better - there's more free stuff in your future - with the app, you'll earn points for free food when ordering with Wendy's Rewards™***. Yep, free food for ordering your favorite Wendy's menu items.

So go ahead, give in to your late-night cravings.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

