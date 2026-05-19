Wendy's Celebrates Its Redhead Roots with NYC Look-alike Contest on World Redhead Day

Fans are invited to dress up as Wendy's iconic logo to compete for grand prize of free Dave's Single hamburgers for a year

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: To celebrate World Redhead Day on Tuesday, May 26, Wendy's is honoring its redheaded roots by calling on brand fans to join a look-alike contest in the heart of New York City. Everyone is welcome to join the fun and show up as your best version of Wendy – from natural red hues and pigtails to wigs, freckles and the iconic blue and white collared dress. The coveted grand prize winner will be free Dave's Single® hamburgers for a year.* The event will also include live music, giveaways, photo ops, and special surprises along the way! It's a can't miss contest that's sure to draw a crowd – and a sea of redheads.

Wendy's World Redhead Day Look-alike Contest at Seaport Square, NYC – May 26, 2026.

WHERE & WHEN: Join us at Seaport Square in NYC (19 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038) on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Check in for the contest begins at 3:30 PM ET, with the content occurring from 4:15-5:30 PM ET. With a location name that nods to our iconic square burgers, Seaport Square is the perfect setting to crown our Wendy's look-alike winner on World Redhead Day. All participants must be 18 years or older.

HOW: The competition unfolds across three rounds:

Round 1: Contestants take the stage showcasing their best Wendy's look.

Contestants take the stage showcasing their best Wendy's look. Round 2: Contestants prepare and read aloud their best social media worthy post channeling the brand's witty, playful tone for National Hamburger Day (Thursday, 5/28).

Contestants prepare and read aloud their best social media worthy post channeling the brand's witty, playful tone for National Hamburger Day (Thursday, 5/28). Round 3: Top 3-5 finalists perform an original, Wendy's-style commercial with crowd applause and judge scores determining the ultimate winner of the grand prize.

WHY: Redheads make up just 1–4% of the U.S. population, but they're impossible to miss. They bring a bold, unmistakable energy that turns heads and leaves an impression –- the kind of presence Wendy's has always admired and recognized as part of its own story. Since 1969, Wendy's has leaned into what makes it different, and World Redhead Day is a moment that reflects that same mindset: one that celebrates being unforgettable instead of blending in. The look-alike contest brings that idea to life in a way that is social, visual, and fun – a live celebration of the people, personality, and spirit that make redheads, and Wendy's, impossible to forget.

Be there. Red hair. Seaport Square!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef***, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Dave's Single hamburgers for a year to be awarded as in the form of cash value of one Dave's Single per week, for 52 weeks

**4% of U.S. population are redheaded, sourced from data collected at World Population Review

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company