Proceeds benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Wendy's Invites Fans to Round Up for Adoption in Celebration of National Foster Care Month

WHAT: Did you know May is National Foster Care Month? This month recognizes the 365,000+ children and youth in foster care while raising awareness about foster care and celebrating the members of our community who help find permanent homes for children in foster care. To celebrate, Wendy's® is partnering with Round It Up America® to deliver an easy way to make a difference. The Round Up for Adoption program invites Wendy's guests to round up their order* to the nearest dollar at checkout – a quick, easy donation that helps find forever families for children in foster care.

Proceeds from the Round Up program will benefit Wendy's signature cause, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its commitment to find safe, loving and permanent homes for children waiting in foster care.

WHERE & WHEN: Wendy's guests can round up their orders at the register at participating U.S. Wendy's locations. Fans can use the Wendy's store locator and visit their local restaurant to ask if they're currently offering the Round Up for Adoption program.

HOW: Simply head to a participating Wendy's restaurant, place an order at the counter and the crew member will ask about rounding up to the nearest dollar. One small act of kindness makes a biggie difference.

WHY: The Round Up for Adoption program creates a meaningful way for the Wendy's community – guests, crew members and franchisees – to support finding forever families for children in foster care during National Foster Care Month.

To date, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has helped find forever families for more than 16,000 children across the U.S. To learn more about the Round Up for Adoption campaign and how Wendy's is working to make more family moments possible, visit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website.

*93% percent of each round up donation customers add to their check is donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

ABOUT WENDY'S:

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef**, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company