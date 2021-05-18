Wendy's Celebrates National Foster Care Month As Advocate For Adoption

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is an age-old saying that when you do good, you feel good. Wendy's®, together with franchisees, suppliers and customers, is proud to actively support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA) with fundraising that helps make the dream of a forever family possible for children waiting to be adopted from foster care.

As a champion of adoption for the past three decades, Wendy's advocates for children in foster care and raises critical funds to help make more adoptions happen year-round. Through a series of legacy fundraising programs, the Wendy's family has helped the DTFA reach more than 10,000 adoptions through its Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program in the United States and Canada.

"At Wendy's we are passionate about finding permanent, loving families for the far too many children waiting in foster care," said Kurt Kane, President, U.S. & Chief Commercial Officer for The Wendy's Company and Board of Trustees member for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. "Every time someone eats at Wendy's or contributes through our fundraising programs like Frosty Key Tags, they help find a child in foster care their forever family. We appreciate our customers, crew members, franchisees, operators, suppliers and more who are all working together to make a difference."

Wendy's is making it easy for consumers to give back in small ways that add up during a delicious season of giving benefiting the DTFA:

Halloween Boo! Books™ ( September 1 – October 31 ): With every purchase of a $1 Boo! Books coupon book, customers receive five free Jr. Frosty ® treats.

( – ): With every purchase of a Boo! Books coupon book, customers receive five free Jr. Frosty treats. Coca-Cola ® and Dr Pepper ® ( November 1 – November 30 ): Say cheers to National Adoption Month in November. Customers can visit Wendy's mobile app and redeem an offer for a free soft drink of any size with purchase. Thanks to Wendy's generous partners, each time consumers redeem the offer Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will make a donation to the DTFA up to $500,000 .

( – ): Say cheers to National Adoption Month in November. Customers can visit Wendy's mobile app and redeem an offer for a free soft drink of any size with purchase. Thanks to Wendy's generous partners, each time consumers redeem the offer Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will make a donation to the DTFA up to . Frosty Key Tags ( November 1 – December 31 ): The sweetest and most well-known fundraiser at Wendy's will be back this year. Purchase a $2 Frosty Key Tag to receive a free Jr. Frosty every day for a year with any purchase and help the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption – do good to feel good.

To learn more about how Wendy's supports making more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Square Deal Blog or DaveThomasFoundation.org.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company {NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada

"Coca-Cola" is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company

Dr Pepper is a registered trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

Related Links

http://www.wendys.com

