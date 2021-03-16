Wendy's Celebrates Return of NCAA Tournament as Official Breakfast of March Madness

In honor of the return of March Madness, Wendy's is giving fans the chance to experience its top-seed breakfast with a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit* during breakfast hours beginning Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 20. Fans can pick up their new favorite breakfast sandwich in-restaurant or via drive-thru at participating locations nationwide and no purchase is necessary. That's not all. Wendy's is also running point on supporting the NCAA® tournament players as only Wendy's can – with food and gaming entertainment.

"As a NCAA sponsor and the Official Breakfast of March Madness, we share the excitement for the return of the biggest basketball event of the year and are living out our sponsorship name by kicking off the tournament with a delicious Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit deal nationwide," said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Fans and players can leave the drama, heartbreak and upsets on the court – and enjoy the March Madness action without distractions thanks to Wendy's first-string fresh breakfast and roster of all-day menu options that always deliver."

Fans who can't stomach missing a moment of the tournament can skip any disruptions throughout The Big Dance® thanks to Wendy's official partner and the official delivery platform partner of March Madness, Uber Eats®. Starting Sunday, March 14 through Tuesday, April 6, Uber Eats** is offering a $0 Delivery Fee on Wendy's orders of $10 or more.

It doesn't end there – Wendy's also has your back with more offers at wendys.com/delivery. Additionally, fans who order via the Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant can earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards™ .

*No purchase necessary. Offer valid March 18 – 20, 2021 during breakfast hours only. Limit one (1) free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit upon request per customer per day at participating U.S. locations while supplies last. Offer not valid for delivery orders or combined with other Wendy's app offers. No substitutions.

**Delivery Partners:

UBER EATS: Offer expires 11:55PM PT 4/6/21. The offer is valid for a $0 Delivery Fee. Taxes and fees apply. Order min of $10 before taxes and fees. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with other discounts or offers. See Uber Eats app for details and delivery availability. Prices may be higher than at restaurant.

