Wendy's Celebrates the Next Generation of Sports Journalists with the 2023 Cleveland Browns Jr. Reporter Sweepstakes

The Wendy's Company

20 Nov, 2023, 12:01 ET

11-Year-Old Browns fan, Lily Raghavan, won Wendy's Cleveland Browns Jr. Reporter Sweepstakes and received an on-field ovation at the November 19 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An 11-Year-Old Browns fan, Lily Raghavan, won Wendy's® Cleveland Browns Jr. Reporter contest and interviewed Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the Cleveland Browns social accounts and gave an on-field weather report at the game. Lily and her family scored the ultimate touchdown of prizes which included an exclusive tour of the Browns practice facility and Cleveland Browns Stadium, a Myles Garrett autographed jersey, a Wendy's swag bag with a gift card, and club tickets to the Browns game on November 19. The family traveled from Sleepy Hollow, NY to attend the game and helped Lily achieve her dream of becoming the Jr. Reporter.

Wendy's Cleveland Browns Jr. Reporter Grand Prize winner Lily Raghavan interviewed former Cleveland Browns Cornerback Joe Haden and gave the pre-game weather report on the field at the November 19 game at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
With entries from over 100 Northern Ohio Wendy's restaurants, Wendy's and the Browns weren't done celebrating fans yet! The second-place winner, Lily G., 9, received tickets to the November 19 game, a Browns autographed mini-helmet and a Wendy's gift card. The two third-place winners, Salvatore C., 7, and Luke S., 9, and six fourth-place winners, Liam T., 9, Oliver C., 6, Carmine P., 11, Brooklyn D., 13, Beau W., 9, and Vander R., 9, also received Browns and Wendy's prizes.

"Wendy's and the Cleveland Browns are excited to team up once again for the annual Jr. Reporter contest. This contest encourages kids in the greater Cleveland area to use their voice and get involved in journalism," said John Willse, Wendy's franchisee and local Co-Op President. "Great food and a good game are always reasons to celebrate, but we're especially proud to celebrate Lily who did a tremendous job interviewing Dustin Hopkins - the future of sports journalism is bright."

Ahead of the November 19 game, Wendy's hosted a celebratory lunch at a local Brunswick restaurant for all 10 winners and their families from all around the greater Cleveland area. The celebration was complete with a surprise appearance by former Browns Wide Receiver Reggie Langhorne, who signed autographs, posed for pictures, and answered questions from the junior reporters.

All of the kids, with a little help from their parent or guardian, entered the contest using an online form via the Cleveland Browns website and submitted a short video of themselves explaining why they should be this year's Jr. Reporter.

Sports (and great food) have a way of bringing communities together. Wendy's is proud to continue its support of the Jr. Reporter program, giving future sports reporters a biggie opportunity to champion their love of reporting on the game.

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.   

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada. 

