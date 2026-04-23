Wendy's Delivers on Fan Cravings with a Lineup of Innovative Spring Menu Items

Seven New Sweet Treats and Spicy Bites Hit U.S. Restaurants starting April 27

Fresh Facts:

The Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion, a new core menu item, features cookie dough pieces and brownie batter sauce swirled into a Frosty base. Fans can get early access to the Frosty via the Wendy's app starting today, April 23.

Fans can enjoy a juicy lineup of watermelon-flavored beverages: Watermelon Lemonade, Watermelon Sparkling Energy, and Sprite Watermelon.

The Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger, Jalapeño Bacon Breakfast Potatoes and Jalapeño Breakfast Biscuit bring the heat for guests wanting a little spice, for a limited time.

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the sweet treats and bold flavors of Wendy's® new spring lineup. The Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion® joins Wendy's core menu alongside limited-time innovations featuring notes of fresh watermelon and the flavors of spicy jalapeño. Wendy's Loyalty Members can get early access to the new Frosty Fusion via the Wendy's app* starting today, April 23, before all the new items are available in restaurants nationwide on Monday, April 27.

Meet the sweet treats and bold flavors of Wendy’s® new spring lineup hitting U.S. restaurants April 27.

"With spring comes warmer weather and refreshing changes in routines, and we are seeing an appetite for bold flavors that mix comfort and discovery," said Lindsay Radkoski, Chief Marketing Officer at Wendy's. "Whether it's something nostalgic, like cookie dough or a bold kick of spicy jalapeño, guests are seeking out menu items that simply feel fun. We're committed to delivering fresh flavors for every fan with the quality they expect from Wendy's."

For the Fans Looking for Something Sweet…

Wendy's dials up the innovation of its iconic menu items, leaning into spring flavor trends like cookie dough and watermelon.

Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion: Creamy, indulgent and here to stay, the new Frosty Fusion features cookie dough pieces and brownie batter sauce swirled into the iconic Frosty® base for a new take on the familiar treat.

Creamy, indulgent and here to stay, the new Frosty Fusion features cookie dough pieces and brownie batter sauce swirled into the iconic Frosty® base for a new take on the familiar treat. Watermelon Lemonade : As an expansion of Wendy's Dave's Craft Lemonade lineup, this beverage brings fans a fresh take on all-natural lemonade, featuring a sweet watermelon puree.

: As an expansion of Wendy's Dave's Craft Lemonade lineup, this beverage brings fans a fresh take on all-natural lemonade, featuring a sweet watermelon puree. Watermelon Sparkling Energy: A bubbly energy boost** with notes of fresh fruit and candied watermelon.

A bubbly energy boost** with notes of fresh fruit and candied watermelon. Sprite® Watermelon: A crisp and refreshing combination of classic Sprite mixed with a bright watermelon flavor to beat the heat.

…Or a Little Bit Spicy

Fans can also turn up the heat with a trio of crave-worthy spicy menu items available for a limited time nationwide:

Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger: Pairs Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef*** with creamy jalapeño ranch, jalapeño slices and melted American cheese, balancing heat-forward flavor with cool, tangy ranch notes.

Pairs Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef*** with creamy jalapeño ranch, jalapeño slices and melted American cheese, balancing heat-forward flavor with cool, tangy ranch notes. Jalapeño Bacon Breakfast Potatoes: Add some kick to the morning with jalapeños topping Wendy's seasoned breakfast potatoes, along with three strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon and Swiss cheese sauce.

Add some kick to the morning with jalapeños topping Wendy's seasoned breakfast potatoes, along with three strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon and Swiss cheese sauce. Jalapeño Breakfast Biscuits: Breakfast is anything but boring with jalapeños, sausage or bacon, a fresh-cracked grade A egg and American cheese all nestled on a buttery biscuit.

All new menu items launch in Wendy's restaurants nationwide April 27, with early access to the Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion available now via the Wendy's app, giving an even sweeter reason to join the loyalty program.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*At participating U.S. Wendy's. Early access only available for order in the Wendy's App beginning Thursday, 4/23 through Sunday, 4/26. Wendy's App download and account registration required.

**Sparkling Energy beverages contain 80 – 120 mg of caffeine.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

"Sprite" is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company