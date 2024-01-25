Wendy's Doubles Down on Partnership with University of Kansas, Opening Newest Location

Jayhawks can now enjoy their Wendy's favorites in the heart of KU campus

LAWRENCE, Kan., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid cheers and a sea of blue and crimson, Wendy's franchise organization Legacy Restaurant Group proudly inaugurated its new restaurant, located inside the University of Kansas Memorial Union. Yesterday marked the official opening, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by university officials, students, and KU student athletes.

The ceremony, attended by university officials and partners included David Girod (University of Kansas Chancellor), David Hayob (Executive Director of Jayhawk Community Partners), Marc Tuttle (Vice President and General Manager of Learfield and Jayhawk Sports Properties) and J.J. O'Toole-Curran (Interim Executive Director of KU Memorial Union).

Hayob emphasized Wendy's positive impact on student life and the strategic importance of bringing key business partners like Wendy's to campus for an enhanced student experience. In a similar vein, Tuttle highlighted Legacy Restaurant Group's longtime partnership, proudly serving as the Official Hamburger of Kansas Athletics. He also touched upon the ongoing collaboration with student athletes through NIL, further strengthening the partnership.

"We're thrilled to continue to champion the KU experience, and we welcome the opportunity to make Wendy's a beloved spot for all current and future students on campus," says Felix Tollinche, President & CEO of Legacy Restaurant Group. "Through our ongoing partnership with KU and student athletes, we're excited to continue to bring the Wendy's family and Jayhawk family together – we know it's family over everything."

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wendy's invites hungry Jayhawks to savor Wendy's favorites, including the iconic Baconator®, the official hamburger of Kansas Athletics. Whether students are craving a quick bite between classes or a casual meal with friends, Wendy's at KU Memorial Union is the new hot spot.

