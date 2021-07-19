Wendy's Heats Up Summer with National Launch of All-New Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce

The new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce will be your new go-to sauce, whether you're pairing it with our original Spicy Nuggets or spreading it on top of your favorite Wendy's menu item. To make it even hotter this summer, Wendy's is featuring the one and only 10 pc. Spicy Chicken Nuggets in a BOGO for $1 offer through September 5. When you purchase one 10 pc. Spicy Chicken Nuggets (or Crispy if spice isn't your thing), Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Classic Chicken Sandwich or a Dave's Single®, you can get another one of these items for only $1*.

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce is available NOW at participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants.

WHY:

"I'm proud of the work my culinary team has done to create a legacy of spice that keeps fans coming back for more with new menu innovations they crave, including Wendy's all-new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "Every good sauce needs a partner in dipping, and spice-hungry fans can score a BOGO for $1 deal featuring Wendy's iconic 10 pc. Spicy Chicken Nuggets."

HOW:

Wendy's fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant. Don't forget to download the Wendy's app so you don't miss out on future major bag alerts and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Limited time only. Price and participation may vary at U.S. Wendy's®. Offer only applies to Dave's Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Classic Chicken Sandwich and 10-pc Nuggets. Valid for item of equal or lesser value. A la carte only, not valid in a combo.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

