Wendy's Iconic Spicy Chicken Sandwich Upgrade Brings the Heat That Hits

A fan favorite classic gets even more crave-worthy flavor and crunch

Fresh Facts:

Wendy's refreshes its Spicy Chicken Sandwich with a new marinade, premium panko-style breading, a soft potato bun and a richer mayo – delivering even more bold flavor in every bite.

The new Spicy Chicken Sandwich will be available in all Wendy's U.S. restaurants starting March 30.

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wendy's® is launching a new, upgraded Spicy Chicken Sandwich that delivers even more bold flavor. Now available at Wendy's restaurants across the U.S., the refreshed sandwich is inspired by our fans and everything they love about Wendy's signature Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich gets a crave-worthy upgrade: new bold marinade, premium panko style breading, and a buttery potato bun combine to deliver crispy, juicy, and unmistakably better taste.

As the brand that introduced the Spicy Chicken Sandwich to the category, Wendy's is setting the standard once again. The reimagined Spicy Chicken features a new marinade, delivering a juicier bite, and a crispy panko-style breading infused with nine distinctive spices for a heat that hits.

"The Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich is iconic, and we saw an opportunity to make the best spicy chicken sandwich in the category even better," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, The Wendy's Company. "After more than a year of testing and listening to consumer feedback, one thing was clear: guests wanted everything they already love, just elevated. This refresh honors the sandwich's legacy while delivering the bold, modern flavor our fans crave."

Fans who prefer bold taste without the kick can enjoy the new Classic Chicken Sandwich, which features the same upgrades. Both sandwiches are served on a new soft and slightly sweet potato bun, layered with a rich, homestyle mayo inspired by classic Southern recipes. Additionally, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich now comes with pickles for extra crunch and balance.

Behind these changes was a comprehensive and consumer-driven development process. From ingredient selection to cooking techniques, each element was evaluated through the lens of what fans told us they wanted most. After dozens of samples, extensive consumer focus groups, and meticulous in-restaurant testing, Wendy's put fans at the center of the innovation process to ensure the new sandwiches deliver superior taste and uphold Wendy's high-quality promise.

Fans will also see upgrades, such as the soft potato bun, across Wendy's entire premium sandwich line-up, including the Dave's Single®, Dave's Double®, Dave's Triple®, Baconator®, Son of Baconator®, Big Bacon Classic®, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club, Spicy Asiago Ranch Chicken Club and the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich. This refresh isn't just a moment in time. It's Wendy's doubling down on what matters: freshly made, crispy, juicy premium sandwiches that our fans crave. We're listening, we're innovating and we're committed to raising the bar on quality in everything we do.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company