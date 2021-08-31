Wendy's Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, Yes Really

"As the home of the number one bacon cheeseburger*, we had a desire to dial-up what we do best and create a flavorful, pub-fare style sandwich featuring more bacon, more cheddar and more innovation," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "The result is an unexpected, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich with huge craft flavors that deliver on our promise of always being craveable and affordable."

The new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger boasts Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef** topped with its signature Applewood smoked bacon cooked fresh daily, a custom bacon sauce with a hint of sweetness, crispy onions, American cheese and a creamy, tangy cheddar cheese spread all housed in a first-of-its-kind cheddar bun, toasted to perfection.



Ready to experience more? Purchase the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger via Wendy's drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with the Wendy's app, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, and Uber Eats. And don't forget, when you order via the Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant, you'll earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards™.***



Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert.

*Source: Based on servings among quick service restaurants over 12-month period ending March 2021. Source: The NPD Group/CREST®

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

***Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details. Delivery availability and provider may vary by location. Prices may be higher than at restaurant. Delivery fees may apply. See Wendy's app, Wendys.com or delivery provider for details.

