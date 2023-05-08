Wendy's is Fueling 'Fry'-nals with FREE Hot & Crispy Fries for D.C.-Area College Students

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

It's finals time, a.k.a. the season of all-nighters in the library. Wendy's® knows late-night cram sessions can leave you hungry for the right answers – and for a late-night snack, so it is 'Fueling Fry-nals' this year with a FREE Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry with purchase.* That's right, late-night study sessions just got a whole lot more delicious.

Wendy’s is fueling college students for finals with a week of FREE Hot & Crispy Fries with any purchase*.

WHERE & WHEN:

From Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14, Wendy's is helping hungry D.C.-area college students fuel their late-night study sessions from 9 p.m. to midnight via exclusive mobile app offer.*

WHY:

Wendy's is always open until midnight or later to fuel students' and fans' late night cravings. Check your local restaurant as hours may vary.

HOW:

No matter your major, Wendy's fans can get this 'Fuel for Fry-nals' deal via mobile ordering on the Wendy's mobile app.* Extra credit - with the app, you'll earn points for free food when ordering with Wendy's Rewards™**. Yep, free food for eating your favorite Wendy's menu items.

An A+ deal to close out the semester. Fry'nally, a reason to celebrate!

*With offer in the Wendy's App, account registration and mobile purchase required. Limited time only at participating D.C. area Wendy's on May 8 – 14 from 9 pm – midnight. Limit one (1) qualifying item per offer redemption. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in the Wendy's App for further details.

**Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

