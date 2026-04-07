/C O R R E C T I O N -- The Wendy's Company/

In the news release, Wendy's is Giving Away Free Fries and Frosty on Tuesday, April 7 Thanks to One Iconic Slam Dunk, issued 06-Apr-2026 by The Wendy's Company over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Wendy's is Giving Away Free Fries and Frosty on Tuesday, April 7 Thanks to One Iconic Slam Dunk

For one day only, fans can experience Wendy's most iconic dunk for free – yes, we're talking Fries and Frosty

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The first dunk was made during the NCAA® Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Game, which means Wendy's is unlocking a nationwide offer: Free Dunks for America.

Wendy’s is giving away free Fries and Frosty on Tuesday, April 7 thanks to one iconic slam dunk. (PRNewsfoto/The Wendy's Company)

On Tuesday, April 7, fans across the U.S. can request one free Small Hot & Crispy Fry paired with a Small Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty® Classic at participating Wendy's restaurants*. March Madness® has delivered thrilling college basketball action and unforgettable upsets – but nothing can rival the most epic dunks fans will create with their free Fries and Frosty.

WHERE & WHEN: The Free Small Fry and Frosty offer is available in-restaurant and drive-thru only on Tuesday, April 7 at U.S. Wendy's locations.

HOW: Fans can visit their nearest Wendy's on April 7 to request one free Small Hot & Crispy Fry paired with a Small Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty Classic, no purchase necessary.

WHY: As the Official Dunks partner of NCAA March Madness, Wendy's has celebrated the most memorable plays both on and off the court through the Wendy's Dunks Menu, where every Dunks Menu purchase via the Wendy's app earned fans a shot at winning prizes through the Wendy's Dunkstakes, including custom dunk-inspired sneakers, multiple $1,000 cash prizes, and a grand cash prize of $100,000.**

Wendy's also built an elite roster of NIL partnerships with Wendy's Dunk Team, featuring Women's and Men's college basketball stars like Yaxel Lendeborg, Keaton Wagler, Breya Cunningham and Sarah Graves.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef***, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT THE NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more.

*Offer only available in-restaurant and drive-thru upon request at participating U.S. Wendy's on April 7, 2026. No purchase necessary. Limit one (1) free Small Fry and Small Frosty Classic per person. A la carte only. While supplies last. Not valid for digital or delivery orders or with any other discount or offer. No substitutions.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Wendy's Dunkstakes begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on March 16, 2026 & ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6, 2026. App/Website entry is open only to Wendy's Rewards members. See Official Rules, including odds, alternate method of entering the sweepstakes, and prize descriptions. Sponsored by The Wendy's National Advertising Program, Inc.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

Correction: An earlier version of this release was updated to reflect the addition of availability per drive-thru.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company