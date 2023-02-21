Wendy's is Serving Up a "W" for Kansans and Jayhawk Fans with a "Meet and Eat" Starring Kansas Jayhawks Athletes at Local Lawrence Restaurant

Score HOT & FRESH deals and a chance to win Wendy's gift cards and swag

WHAT:

Wendy’s Invites Fans to a Delicious “Meet and Eat” Featuring University of Kansas Star Athletes at Local Lawrence Restaurant

This Thursday, February 23, your favorite Kansas Jayhawks athletes are teaming up with Wendy's® for a "Meet and Eat" in Lawrence, Kansas. That's right, five athletes from University of Kansas will be dipping (and dunking) their Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets and serving up the best square burgers in the game to hungry Jayhawk fans.

Introducing your starting lineup for the first ever Wendy's "Meet & Eat":

Jalen Wilson , Men's Basketball, Forward

, Men's Basketball, Forward Dajaun Harris , Men's Basketball, Guard

, Men's Basketball, Guard Holly Kersgieter , Women's Basketball, Guard

, Women's Basketball, Guard Caroline Bien , Volleyball, Outside Hitter/Libero

, Volleyball, Outside Hitter/Libero Jalon Daniels , Football, Quarterback

Fans who get off the bench and stop by the restaurant or drive-thru will have a chance to meet (and eat) with Jayhawk athletes but there's one more way to score big that day. On February 23 at Wendy's on W. 23rd Street, it's all about the number 23! Wendy's is gifting the 23rd customer of every hour between 11 am and 6 pm with a Wendy's gift card loaded with, you guessed it, $23 along with swag.

Can't make it that day? No worries, Wendy's is serving up slam dunk morning deals for fans in the Wendy's app:

Buy One, Get One Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich* from Monday, February 20 – Sunday, February 26

– FREE Small Breakfast Potatoes with Any Purchase* from Monday, February 27 – Monday, March 6

WHERE:

The deals are good at every Wendy's but there's only one place to meet and eat with these all-star athletes - 523 W 23rd St, Lawrence, KS 66046

WHEN:

Date: Thursday, February 23

Times:

11:00 am – noon CST : Dajuan Harris and Jalen Wilson will be greeting fans in the morning. Don't let the shot clock run out on your chance to hang with this duo!

– : and Jalen Wilson will be greeting fans in the morning. Don't let the shot clock run out on your chance to hang with this duo! 4:15 pm – 5:15 pm CST : Holly Kersgieter , Caroline Bien and Jalon Daniels will be in-restaurant in the afternoon to serve up good times with fans. Talk about a dream team!

