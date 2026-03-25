Wendy's Launches DC Rides Kids' Meal featuring 12 Collectible DC Super Heroes, Super-Villains and Rides

Fans of all ages can collect exclusive DC toys with every Wendy's Kids' Meal from late March through early June

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

DC fans, unite! For the third time, Wendy's® is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) to bring the DC® Universe to Kids' Meals with an exclusive, limited-time DC Rides Kids' Meal featuring 12 iconic DC collectible toys.

Wendy's new DC Rides Kids’ Meal available late March through early June 2026.

Beginning late March, fans of all ages can visit Wendy's to collect DC Super Heroes—Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern and Supergirl—alongside their formidable foes: Zur-En-Arrh, Bizarro, Artemis, Sinestro, Reverse Flash and Bizarro Supergirl. Every DC Super Hero and Super-Villain also comes equipped with its own DC Ride. Power-up unlocked!

In addition to the toys and their rides, a Wendy's Kids' Meal® includes the choice of:

2-piece chicken tenders, 4-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger or cheeseburger

Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites

Kids' drink

Talk about a super value for the whole family!

WHERE & WHEN:

The DC Rides Kids' Meal collaboration runs from late March through early June. Available at Wendy's restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, through the Wendy's app or on Wendys.com. With a new DC toy to collect every visit, fans have numerous opportunities for imaginative play.

HOW:

Simply order a Wendy's Kids' Meal during the eligible time frame and receive one DC figurine and their DC Ride with purchase. Collect them all to build the ultimate DC team!

WHY:

This marks Wendy's third Kids' Meal collaboration with WBDGCP, showing the brand's commitment to delivering legendary experiences for families and fans. From DC Super Heroes to Super-Villains, every toy tells a story, and every visit to Wendy's reveals a new chapter.

Available at participating U.S. and Canada Wendy's while supplies last. Kids' Meal Toy may vary.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC is a trademark of DC Comics and used under license. © 2026 DC Comics. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company