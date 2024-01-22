Wendy's Launches Portable Bacon Perfection with New Hearty Breakfast Burrito

News provided by

The Wendy's Company

22 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Newest morning menu innovation invites fans to start off their year with Wendy's breakfast

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busy mornings demand a hearty breakfast! Introducing Wendy's® newest morning delight: the Breakfast Burrito. Available starting today, in select regions, Wendy's has expertly crafted a delectable combination of freshly made, quality breakfast favorites, all wrapped up for a satisfying breakfast on the go.

Continue Reading
Taste the portable perfection of Wendy’s new hearty Breakfast Burrito, filled with fan-favorite breakfast ingredients.
Taste the portable perfection of Wendy’s new hearty Breakfast Burrito, filled with fan-favorite breakfast ingredients.

The new Breakfast Burrito is loaded with all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast menu. It includes two fresh cracked eggs and six strips of oven baked, applewood smoked bacon – the same amount of bacon found on the iconic Baconator®! But there's more – the Breakfast Burrito also features seasoned breakfast potatoes nestled alongside two slices of American cheese, all topped with a cheese sauce. All these ingredients are wrapped in a tortilla and served with two Cholula® Original Hot Sauce Packets on the side for customers looking for an added spicy kick.

"With our new Breakfast Burrito, we've carefully balanced taste and convenience to create a portable masterpiece," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "Our newest breakfast innovation serves up all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito."

Hungry to try Wendy's newest innovation? The Breakfast Burrito will be available in over 4,500 Wendy's restaurants in select regions across the U.S. Visit www.locations.wendys.com to find a participating Wendy's restaurant near you.

"We knew it was time to roll out a breakfast burrito option, starting in select markets. This latest morning menu innovation is exactly what our consumers are craving," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "The new Breakfast Burrito is a portable, hearty breakfast filled with quality ingredients you can always get at Wendy's."

Make your busy mornings a breeze and download the Wendy's Mobile App for iPhone or Android. See all the Wendy's near you, pick the one you want, and order the new Breakfast Burrito straight from the app. When you arrive, we'll get started, and you'll have hot food in no time.

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Cholula is a registered trademark of SPICY LIQUID LLC © 2024, used under license.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

Also from this source

Penny Pops: Wendy's Fans Can Pay a Penny and Fill Their Cup with a Coca-Cola Freestyle® Drink Daily Starting Dec. 13

Penny Pops: Wendy's Fans Can Pay a Penny and Fill Their Cup with a Coca-Cola Freestyle® Drink Daily Starting Dec. 13

WHAT: 'Tis the season of giving, and Wendy's® is giving their fans something to sip on this holiday season for just a penny. Starting December 13,...
A Twist of Fate: Wendy's Unveils the New Pretzel Baconator

A Twist of Fate: Wendy's Unveils the New Pretzel Baconator

Wendy's® just dropped an epic gift for consumers this holiday season with a twist on the signature Baconator®. Now for a limited time, fans can...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.