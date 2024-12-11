Wendy's Offers 12 Days of Sweet & Spicy Holiday BOGO Deals Exclusively In-App

Fans can unwrap Wendy's deals exclusively on the Wendy's app December 11-22

Wendy’s “Bow-Go” Season is Bringing Fans 12 Days of BOGO Holiday In-App Deals!

WHAT:

'Tis the season to celebrate twelve days of Wendy's® BOGO deals – it's officially "Bow-GO" season! Beginning today, December 11, fans can "unwrap" Wendy's in-app gifts to discover twelve days of delicious deals for more than $50 in savings. Save on the most beloved Wendy's menu items of 2024 every single day, exclusively in the Wendy's app* through Sunday, December 22. Want to know what's under the Wendy's tree? In-app deals will include buy-one-get-one FREE offers including the iconic Breakfast Baconator® and Dave's Single®, in addition to new-to-2024 favorites like Saucy Nuggs and more. With plenty of opportunities to give, grab a bite for yourself and put a bow on Wendy's favorites for friends, family, Krampus or Santa Claus!

WHERE & WHEN:

Now through December 22, fans can "unwrap" their exclusive offers only in the Wendy's app! Simply download the app and uncover a new surprise BOGO deal every day. Once the offer is unlocked, fans can purchase one featured menu item at regular price and get a second for FREE! These festive deals are available at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide. Wendy's fans can also enjoy free delivery during breakfast hours** for the entire month of December only when ordering through the Wendy's app, making an already great deal even better!

HOW:

Wendy's holiday offers can only be found in the Wendy's app. Simply fire up the Wendy's app or create an online account at wendys.com. Users can easily add the BOGO deals to their bag for mobile orders or use at a restaurant by loading the offer onto the app barcode before scanning at the register. Fans can experience the holiday magic by digitally unwrapping a new surprise "gift" redeemable daily!

WHY:

Wendy's knows the holidays are a stressful (and expensive!) time, so "Bow-GO" season is all about sharing digital deals and holiday cheer for every fandom of our 2024 menu lineup. From the sweet and spicy, to the hearty and savory, no matter how fans celebrate this season, Wendy's is keeping bellies and wallets full for a very merry holiday indeed.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef,*** freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

* Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offers must be redeemed in the Wendy's App. App download and account registration required. See offers in the Wendy's App for further details.

**Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Free delivery applies only on breakfast delivery orders placed in the Wendy's App, during applicable breakfast hours. Breakfast hours may vary. Wendy's account registration required. Taxes may apply. Excludes tips. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's App. Subject to cancellation at any time.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

