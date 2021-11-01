Wendy's Sweepstakes Scores Interview for Winning Cleveland Browns Junior Reporter

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

If you know a child who's the #1 Cleveland Browns fan and craving the ultimate fan experience, Wendy's is bringing the "W" with a Junior Reporter Sweepstakes*. Cleveland-area kids have a chance to win big and experience a game like they never have before, as well host a virtual interview with a starting Browns player – talk about a mic drop moment!

The sweepstakes is live now through November 7, don't let the clock run out on your chance to take it to the end zone and score big on behalf of your most beloved little fan.

Ten (10) lucky winners will receive a custom Wendy's prize package, with the top three entries scoring one of the following ultimate touchdown experiences:

Grand Prize

Junior Reporter Video Appearance



VIP Game Day Experience



Lunch at Wendy's complete with a sweet Frosty treat, four (4) tickets to a Cleveland Browns home game, a food and beverage card, Browns autographed jersey, Wendy's swag bag & commemorative Junior Reporter plaque

home game, a food and beverage card, Browns autographed jersey, Wendy's swag bag & commemorative Junior Reporter plaque

VIP Junior Reporter Day



Stadium tour for up to four (4) guests, transportation to and from the stadium & Junior Reporter virtual interview with a Browns player

Second Prize

Two (2) tickets to a Cleveland Browns home game and Wendy's prize package

Third Prize

One (1) signed mini helmet and Wendy's prize package

WHEN/WHERE:

The online sweepstakes entry period is open NOW through November 7, 2021.

HOW:

All submissions for the Browns Junior Reporter sweepstakes must be entered by an adult (18 years or older) with consent from a parent or legal guardian, on behalf of the child participant. To win, describe why the participating child is the biggest Junior Browns fan and deserves to be the next Junior Reporter or share a video of the child conducting an interview.

To be eligible, entrants must live in the Cleveland area and child participants must be age 12 or under at the time of entry.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys/.

*No purchase necessary to win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Legal residents of the 50 United State (D.C.) 18 years and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends 11/7/21. For Official Rules, prize description and odds disclosure, visit https://promotions.clevelandbrowns.com/assets/000023be0f14334e1c8da038c5897ffa.pdf. Sponsor: Cleveland Browns Football Company LLC.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

