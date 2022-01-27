Wendy's Teams Up with Kansas Athletics to Celebrate Upcoming Jayhawks Basketball Game Against University of Kentucky

Jan 27, 2022, 12:39 ET
LAWRENCE, Kan., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
This week, the (#5) Kansas Jayhawks and the (#12) Kentucky Wildcats will go head-to-head in one of the hottest (& crispiest) games of the season, and Wendy's® wants IN on the action! As the preferred breakfast sandwich of Kansas Athletics, Wendy's is taking over Lawrence, KS to shoot a few FREE throws of her own...Put me in, coach!
To get the town pumped for a slam dunk on the Wildcats, from Friday, January 28 – Saturday, January 29, residents will score FREE Wendy's!
WHERE & WHEN:
Already have a packed game day schedule? This redhead (which today is more of a crimson) has you covered! Here's what we have in store to kick off the biggest college matchup of the year... See you at the Phog!
- FRYday at the Phog:
- Date: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Time: 5 – 8 PM CST
- Happy FRY-day, Jayhawks! Join Wendy's and Kansas Athletics for the Fryday Fanfest at the Phog*. The entire family is invited to get their energy up with a live DJ, games and giveaways, and special appearances by the University of Kansas Pep Band and Spirit Squad, and Big Jay & Baby Jay! The fun doesn't end there – fans will get a chance to hear Head Coach Bill Self and star players Jalen Wilson, David McCormack, Christian Braun, Remy Martin, and Ochai Agbaji sound off before the big game! Plus, attendees will also get to enjoy FREE Son of Baconator® cheeseburgers, Hot & Crispy Fries and Vanilla Frosty-ccino® beverages from the Wendy's Food Truck!
- Game Day at the Phog:
- Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Time: 7 AM – 5 PM CST
- Wendy's will be bringing the energy to the Phog for the big game – with free treats from the Wendy's Food Truck all day long! From morning till noon, fans can enjoy FREE Breakfast Baconator® sandwiches, Hot & Crispy Fries and Vanilla Frosty-ccino beverages… but it doesn't stop there! After 12pm, they can grab FREE Son of Baconator cheeseburgers and more fries and Frosty-ccino beverages – talk about fueling up for the big game!
ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.
*Masks required for entry to Fryday Fryfest at the Phog.
**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.
SOURCE The Wendy's Company
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article