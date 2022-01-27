Wendy's Teams Up with Kansas Athletics to Celebrate Upcoming Jayhawks Basketball Game Against University of Kentucky

This week, the (#5) Kansas Jayhawks and the (#12) Kentucky Wildcats will go head-to-head in one of the hottest (& crispiest) games of the season, and Wendy's® wants IN on the action! As the preferred breakfast sandwich of Kansas Athletics, Wendy's is taking over Lawrence, KS to shoot a few FREE throws of her own...Put me in, coach!

To get the town pumped for a slam dunk on the Wildcats, from Friday, January 28 – Saturday, January 29, residents will score FREE Wendy's!

WHERE & WHEN:

Already have a packed game day schedule? This redhead (which today is more of a crimson) has you covered! Here's what we have in store to kick off the biggest college matchup of the year... See you at the Phog!

FRYday at the Phog:

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022



Time: 5 – 8 PM CST



Happy FRY-day, Jayhawks! Join Wendy's and Kansas Athletics for the Fryday Fanfest at the Phog*. The entire family is invited to get their energy up with a live DJ, games and giveaways, and special appearances by the University of Kansas Pep Band and Spirit Squad, and Big Jay & Baby Jay ! The fun doesn't end there – fans will get a chance to hear Head Coach Bill Self and star players Jalen Wilson , David McCormack , Christian Braun , Remy Martin , and Ochai Agbaji sound off before the big game! Plus, attendees will also get to enjoy FREE Son of Baconator ® cheeseburgers, Hot & Crispy Fries and Vanilla Frosty-ccino ® beverages from the Wendy's Food Truck!

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022



Time: 7 AM – 5 PM CST

–

Wendy's will be bringing the energy to the Phog for the big game – with free treats from the Wendy's Food Truck all day long! From morning till noon, fans can enjoy FREE Breakfast Baconator® sandwiches, Hot & Crispy Fries and Vanilla Frosty-ccino beverages… but it doesn't stop there! After 12pm , they can grab FREE Son of Baconator cheeseburgers and more fries and Frosty-ccino beverages – talk about fueling up for the big game!

*Masks required for entry to Fryday Fryfest at the Phog.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

