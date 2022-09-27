Wenzel's Farm Wins CSP Retailer's Choice Award

Two Flavors of Wenzel's Farm Jerky Win Best New Product Award

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is excited to announce that they have won the 2022 CSP 2022 Retailer's Choice Best New Products award in the Meat Snack category with their Smoked BBQ, and Sweet and Spicy Beef Jerky.

CSP Award - Wenzel's Farm

Wenzel's Farm will be presented the award at the upcoming NACS show being held in Las Vegas, September 30th through October 4th. Convenience Store Products (CSP) will be presenting the award, which is the only new product award that is voted on by convenience store operators.

"We couldn't be more excited or honored to win the Best New Products Award from CSP," said Mark Vieth, President of Wenzel's Farm. "When we added Jerky in 2020, our desire was to offer a Jerky that was as good as our traditional stick line. The feedback has been tremendous, and this award is a testament, and a representation of the quality our customers expect from the Wenzel brand."

In 2020, Wenzel's Farm expanded their offering when they added Beef Jerky to their product lineup. Consistent with their other meat snack products, the Beef Jerky has no artificial colors, no MSG, and is gluten-free. It contains no nitrites or nitrates and has 10 grams of protein per serving with only 90 calories.

The Smoked BBQ, and Sweet and Spicy flavors were added to the original jerky family of products, which includes, Original, Peppered, and Teriyaki. All these jerky flavors offer consumers a great tasting snack that is healthy and crafted using naturally smoked beef that customers come to expect from Wenzel's Farm.

Along with their beef jerky, Wenzel's Farm offers 14 tasty snack stick varieties, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally smoked. A tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel's Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel's Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel's Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks, and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

