We're more alike than we think; Two Pringles® flavors come out on top globally

News provided by

Kellanova

19 Dec, 2023

Local flair surfaces in niche flavors

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent review of top-selling Pringles flavors in every corner of the globe shows that people can agree on two things: Original and Sour Cream & Onion Pringles.

"While we create hundreds of unique irresistible local market flavors to provide our consumers all around the world with tastes they know and love, ultimately we find we are all more similar than different in our preferences for Pringles flavors," said Christine Jakovcic, Vice President of Global Brands for Kellanova. "Original and Sour Cream & Onion are the top-selling flavors in all of the markets in which we sell our iconic crisps."

Original Pringles were first introduced in the mid-1950s, and Sour Cream & Onion made its debut in 1984. Pringles, the original stackable potato-based crisp, today features more than 160 flavor combinations. Local personality and tastes come through in flavor extensions. For example, in the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, popular flavors have included Pigs in Blanket and Cheese Fondue. In Japan, fans love Egg Sandwich Pringles, and in S. Korea, Sweet Mayo Cheese is all the rage.

"Tell us your favorite flavor by posting on our Pringles Instagram page," asked Jakovcic. "If you have ideas for new flavors, we'd love to hear those, too. Capturing trends and what is going to wow the taste buds of our Pringles fans is always fun."

When people enjoy Pringles crisps most does vary regionally. In the U.S. and Canada, Pringles sales peak around Super Bowl and in the summer, while Chinese New Year is a big selling time in Southeast Asia. In the United Kingdom, Pringles sales double in December. In 2022, 8.3 million households purchased Pringles in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

What's your favorite flavor?

News Releases in Similar Topics

